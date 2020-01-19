WWII newsletter, newspapers now available online in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s online archive collection now includes installation camp newsletters and newspapers that contain little-known information about state life during World War II.

The collection is available as part of a two-year digitization project that started the State Archives of North Carolina in 2018 on the 75th anniversary of World War II. The project includes newsletter editions from installations such as Camp Lejeune, Camp Davis, Morris Field and Elizabeth City Naval Air Station.

Since 1947 people have been able to use the newsletter for research purposes, but they had to do it in the state archive and not online.

According to government officials, the newsletters contain important information, including names of people in military units, civil workers in various departments of the base, female civil and military personnel working in the facilities, and information on the victims of people who were previously stationed in these bases.

These newsletters also include information about military entertainment, parades, and sports held at bases or posts for civilians in the communities surrounding the military facility.

All newsletters have been digitized and filed in the North Carolina Digital Collections, a collaborative effort between the State Archives of North Carolina and the State Library of North Carolina.