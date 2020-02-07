WWE’s 2020 breakout stars revealed! Who made the cut?

With another WWE year in full swing, there are several wrestlers that could make it great this year. Some are more likely to get additional attention from the company, so we’ve put together a list of our personal favorites and the most likely choices.

Recently transformed WWE superstar Liv Morgan

When it comes to the women’s department, we think Liv Morgan will have a big year ahead. While in the Riott squad, she caught the attention of management. It is not difficult to understand why. Now it has received a complete transformation from the WWE, but for what purpose?

Although Liv Morgan is an excellent wrestler, we have no doubt that her appearance has something to do with Vincent’s decision to give her a boost. Still, she has the wrestling buddy, so who should we complain about?

While Liv Morgan is still involved in a feud with Lana and Bobby Lashley, I expect she will go on for the summer. Maybe to Wrestlemania? I’m excited to see what the WWE has planned for them.

Paul Heyman ready to push Aleister Black

One of the WWE superstars currently favored by Paul Heyman is Aleister Black. After an impressive feud with Buddy Murphy, Black has also caught the eye of World Wrestling Entertainment. If the WWE is smart, build it up as an A-list superstar this year.

While his feud with Buddy Murphy was absolutely fantastic, it’s time for Black to get into the cover. At least he should get an opponent of high caliber. AJ Styles or another established superstar could help put black at the top of the list. This in turn can offer him the perfect path to the title.

Mia Yim, the most unexpected WWE breakout star for 2020?

When you think of passion, heart and wrestling, you are talking about Mia Yim. Obviously, it should be at the top of the list at NXT, but that wasn’t really the case. Still, I think this could be the year for Yim.

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest information on Ringside Pro’s Pro Wrestling Entertainment. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

Mia Yim is a strong favorite among fans. It is also rumored that she has a relationship with current North American NXT champion Lee, which only adds to her secret and popularity.

Yim is the whole package, so Triple H would be stupid not to use it as championship material. However, I am sure that they have something for them, since they performed together with other female NXT wrestlers in the Royal Rumble 2020. As a fan favorite, Yim could be a strong NXT female winner, provided she can find her way around Rhea Ripley.

Royal Rumble 2020 screenshots have been added to the gallery: https://t.co/iCVUTb047o (@MiaYim) pic.twitter.com/5TZ7pY9CHY

– Mia Yim fansite (@MiaYimFansite) February 3, 2020

Upgraded to the main list for Keith Lee this year?

Now that we’ve mentioned Mia Yim, we have to look at Lee too. The wrestler received a massive response from fans of the Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble, indicating that he may already be ready to upgrade the main plan.

Although we’re already ready and very popular, we may not see Lee on the main list until late summer. After winning the Roderick Strong North American Championship, he could be in the picture for the NXT championship for a while. However, we know that management can press the upgrade button at any time. Keith Lee is surely one of the wrestlers to watch this year.

Dominant championship rules for NXT champion Rhea Ripley?

Since Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler and impressed everyone in the Survivor series, everyone has taken care of her. She even impressed Ronda Rousey, which is no small feat. For a WrestleMania moment, she has just called Charlotte Flair.

, @ MsCharlotteWWE received a very INTERESTING # WrestleMania Challenge from @RheaRipley_WWE on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/0asT7n2lBG

– WWE (@WWE) February 5, 2020

Ripley and Charlotte could take the women’s department to a whole new level this year. Rhea was an instant hit in the WWE universe and Charlotte is one of the company’s most decorated wrestlers. This feud is something I really hope will happen, and I’m more excited about this potential match than anything else.

Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre

I actually write this with a lot of dizziness because I’ve been waiting for this moment for years. When he won the Royal Rumble this year, I cried and screamed pretty much all the emotions under the rainbow. To give you an idea, it was comparable to this fan video from a pub in Manchester.

Only reactions like this seen for big cup finals. Pretty damn cool #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/foxA7EJfUx

– Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 27, 2020

Although McIntyre has been fired from the company in the past, he has returned stronger than ever. After a dominant time in NXT, he finally has a unique opportunity and full support for fans. It’s a beauty thing!

Ricochet to be a top star?

Ricochet was ranked as the next top star of the WWE, although the real possibilities have not yet been given to him. Of course, that doesn’t mean they won’t come in 2020.

After Rey declared Mysterio Ricochet the new Mysterio, it is clear that there will be a great future for the wrestler in the WWE. He is also supported by none other than Paul Heyman, who makes many decisions as Raw’s executive director.

At this point there is only a small thing in the way. Compared to other superstars, Ricochet lacks promo skills. That being said, work can be done on it. Even though promo skills are extremely important in wrestling, you can easily forgive this problem with him because of his excellent wrestling skills.

World Wrestling Entertainment’s plans continue

From the ratings, it’s clear that the company needs to focus on creating some new superstars. Counting on veterans no matter how much we love them is no longer enough. Over time, all of these veterans will be gone. So who is left to win fans for the promotion?

Vince was busy with XFL, but Paul Heyman, who is responsible for Raw, has brought some brilliant changes. I hope this will continue with some new breakout stars in 2020.