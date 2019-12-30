WWE wrestling for women 2019

Loading...

I try to see wrestling positively in my life and writing, and I think I am largely successful. However, sometimes this positivity crumbles when it comes to the things that matter most to me, and this is an example. You see, women's rings mean a lot to me. When I first started wrestling as an adult, it was women's games, especially at NXT, that showed me that pro-wrestling wasn't just the aggressive, performative male company I always thought it was, and that it was women In sports, gain more respect than just eye candy and props for men to fight over.

That's why in my first year at Uproxx 2017, I put together a year-end list of the best WWE women's games. Last year I did it again for 2018. I enjoyed creating these lists, and even the matches nobody is talking about are worth looking back at if you fancy good wrestling. But as the end of 2019 approached and I started thinking about this year's list, it was difficult. The truth is, I gave up. There will be no "The Best WWE Women's Games of 2019". Instead, there is only this editorial.

I agree that it seems strange to take this stance in relation to the first year that women hosted WrestleMania and in which WWE introduced a women's day team championship (actually reintroduced). But does anyone really want to see Mania on a best of list? Charlotte, Becky and Ronda gave it their all, but the crowd was dead after such a long mania and the target was botched. The man came out as Becky Two-Belts and it wasn't her fault that Ronda didn't hold her shoulders, but she never had the decisive 1-1 victory over Ronda that she and so many of her fans wanted because Ronda had gone is and has never come back before.

WWE

The Division Women's Tag Team never really became a division. Bayley and Sasha Banks quickly dropped the titles to the IIconics in Mania, which were barely seen on TV for most of their run. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross won the belts and got more TV time, but they were also hungry for good competition.

After Sasha said goodbye, Naomi also went out most of the year and Nia Jax injured herself. The teams that were set up in front of the belts largely fell apart. Fire & Desire were used primarily as a talent for improvement, and the Riott squad was disbanded and largely disappeared from television. Ultimately, the Kabuki Warriors would win the titles and become a pretty exciting team thanks to their heel twist and Asuka's embrace through the green mist, but since then they have largely prevailed against singles like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, rather than building a team around Tag Division around them ,

And yes, let's talk about Becky Lynch. She probably had the best year of 2018 in wrestling and it seemed like nothing could stop or cool her off. Then WWE spent most of 2019 keeping it calm and cooling it down. She argued with Lacey Evans, a rather embarrassing and green worker who left NXT before she was done. This resulted in Becky losing the smackdown title to Charlotte Flair because Lacey had intervened (and Bayley won it right away, but we're coming to her) and with Seth Rollins in a relationship with Lacey and Baron Corbin that I don't like. I think someone liked. Becky next had a heated feud with Natalya at SummerSlam just because they were in Canada.

WWE

When Sasha Banks came back as a heel, it should have been great for both her and Becky. But the matches at Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell were surprisingly disappointing. After a DQ finish in the first match, Sasha grappled with Becky in the Cell and lost all the momentum she had gained on her return. Since then, Becky has been mostly with her old Frenemy Charlotte, who had less to do in 2019, and is competing in the Tag division.

Probably the most exciting moment for Becky in 2019 was the confrontation with the then NXT women winner Shayna Baszler in the run-up to the Survivor Series. However, this resulted in a triple threat to her and Bayley that none of these three women seemed appropriate. Becky even ended the show with a beatdown on Baszler, which seemed strange to a Babyface champion.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3kYW4iEZ4s (/ embed)

Bayley probably had the most interesting of all women in the WWE in 2019. She turned the heel for the first time to support her friend Sasha, and then turned the heel even more when she won the Charlotte Smackdown Women's Championship on Smackdown, with a new haircut, new gear, and a very bad attitude. But what has WWE given her to do since then? The Survivor series is triple threat without stake, a four-way day match at Starrcade and no match at all at the last PPV of the year, TLC. Now she's playing with Lacey Evans, who hasn't gotten much better since fighting Becky.

Of course it looks better in NXT. Rhea Ripley is on fire, Io Shirai is doing a great job, and Candice LeRae has finally gotten some Babyface shine. Dakota Kai, Bianca Belair and Tegan Nox are all doing great things, not to mention Kay Lee Rae, Toni Storm and Piper Niven at NXT UK. But if anything, the NXT women's department feels increasingly crowded, and now that NXT is officially the third brand, no one seems to be sure whether the women at the top will continue to switch to Raw and Smackdown (where they make the same booking like everyone else I've & # 39; I've talked about here) or whether the division will get crowded as new women like Shotzi Blackheart make their debut. That doesn't mean there weren't any great women's games down there, and I could have made ten of them, but I did it instead (sorry).

WWE

2019 was a year without a second WWE Evolution PPV or a third Mae Young Classic tournament. There have been some vague comments from WWE officials that these things could return someday, but it seems pretty clear that women's wrestling with Ronda Rousey wasn't a focus for WWE this year. Instead, we were asked to celebrate when Lacey Evans and Natalya got seven minutes on a Saudi Arabian show that most remembers how hard everyone had to get home.

I'm not giving up wrestling on women in the WWE. Many of my favorite artists work there and I hope things will get going again in 2020. If we have Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Naomi, and finally Ember Moon back in the ring, if Carmella and Dana Brooke still have TV time, if WWE Creative can learn to focus on more than two or three women at the same time, I'm going in Another year of happily speaking about the best WWE women's games of 2020 will finally come and rid the WWE Women’s division of this danger.

(tagsToTranslate) (t) bayley (t) becky lynch (t) sasha banks (t) wrestling (t) wwe