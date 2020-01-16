WWE superstar Rocky Johnson and father of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, aged 75

Updated: 7:25 p.m. EST Jan 15, 2020

WWE superstar Rocky Johnson and father of actor-wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, died. The 75-year-old official WWE Twitter account announced the death of the retired wrestler on Wednesday evening. Rocky Johnson became famous both as the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer and former team world champion. In the mid-1960s, Johnson moved to WWE in 1983, becoming a partner on the label team with Tony Atlus, together known as The Soul Train. The two will become the first champions of the African American world label teams. Johnson, much like his son, was known for his expressive charisma, his presence in the ring and his imposing figure. In 2008, Johnson was inducted by her son at WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE superstar Rocky Johnson and father of actor-wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, died. He was 75 years old.

The official WWE Twitter account announced the death of the retired wrestler on Wednesday evening.

Rocky Johnson has become famous as the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame and former team world champion.

Johnson first trained as a boxer, then fought legendary fighters like Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.

Making his mark in the National Wrestling Alliance in the mid-1960s, Johnson would go on to WWE in 1983.

He became a partner of the tag team with Tony Atlus, together known as Soul Train. The two will subsequently become the first African-American team world champions.

Johnson, like his son, was known for his expressive charisma, his presence in the ring and his imposing figure.

In 2008, Johnson was inducted by his son into the WWE Hall of Fame.

.