WWE superstar makes her music video debut

Alexa Bliss Bowling for Soup’s new music video shows the WWE superstar himself. Photo credit: bowlingforsourptv / YouTube

Subscribe to our wrestling newsletter!

A new video from Alexa Bliss Bowling For Soup has gone viral. The WWE superstar’s favorite group debuted their latest music video, aptly named Alexa Bliss.

The new video has arrived online and contains exclusive clips behind the scenes of the project.

Watch the video “Alexia Bliss Bowling For Soup”

Alexa Bliss is a new Bowling for Soup song named after the former champion of SmackDown, Raw and Women tags.

Alexa Bliss Bowling For Soup’s video is not only a tribute to the WWE superstar, but also to the classic film Weird Science from the 1980s. A couple of boys design their dream girl and use a computer to make their wildest dream come true. Then Alexa Bliss enters the room to everyone’s surprise.

From there she is with the boys to take part in all kinds of activities. This includes spinning a lap in a chic car, playing table football, and watching a wrestling match for women.

Here is the full length Alexa Bliss Bowling for Soup music video from the group’s YouTube channel.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4vla140LEM (/ embed)

Alexa Bliss, Bowling For Soup, discusses songs and videos in the background

In connection with the new song and the new video by Alexa Bliss, a video has got behind the scenes via FOX Sports. In that footage, Bliss said she found out that Bowling For Soup made a song about her on her birthday and that she cried.

“I was really excited because Bowling For Soup was my favorite band ever,” said Bliss in the video. “It was one of the first concerts I’ve ever been to, the last concert I went to before I left for WWE, and it’s like my childhood dream and now a dream,” she added.

Singer Jaret Reddick mentioned in the video: “She was kind enough to have us at the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia two years ago, and we’ve been friends ever since.” She came to a show when we were playing in Orlando and her favorite song is Girl All the Bad Guys Want. “

Many thanks to @FOXSports

Go behind the scenes with @AlexaBliss_WWE

Check it out here – https://t.co/Z3zmo7HTCB

– Bowling for soup (@bfsrocks) February 7, 2020

Watch the entire video behind the scenes here at FOX Sports.

Alexa Bliss was very excited when the video went online and she created various Instagram posts about Bowling For Soup’s music video. One of these (below) has the WWE star in a headline: “Check it out !!! So excited about it! Many thanks to @bfs_official for making my dream come true. “

Alexa Bliss was also featured in the Friday Night SmackDown episode on February 7th in the Main Event, a fatal fourway match against Carmella, Naomi, and Dana Brooke. The winner received a title shot against WWE SmackDown Champion Bayley.

Viewers can see Alexa Bliss on Friday night at WWE SmackDown from 8/7 on FOX.