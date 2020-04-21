WWE star Seth Rollins accepted Drew McIntyre’s Money Challenge under the title Bank on Monday Night Raw – The Scottish Sun

ROLLINS SETH will face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the upcoming Money in Bank pay-per-view.

Monday Night the Messiah accepted the Scottish challenge at Raw last night and will now fight in the extravaganza on May 10.

2

Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE title against Seth Rollins at Money at BankCredit: WWE

2

McIntyre fulfilled his destiny to become the WWE champion at Wrestlemania 36

Ayr’s McIntyre made history just a few weeks ago at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Brock Lesnar for his belt.

That cemented its position in the record books as the first Englishman to hold the biggest championship in professional wrestling.

Within 20 minutes of defeating the former UFC king at the Grandest Stage of All, he then defended his title against the Big Show.

And now he will face another big challenge to defend when he fights against the former Rollins champion.

McIntyre vowed to face all comers after climbing to the top of the mountain, even offering to go one on one with the WBC heavyweight title holder Tyson Fury boxing.

And he continued to fulfill that promise yesterday after he fell victim to a surprise attack at the hands of Rollins last week.

‘WORKING AT ACCENT’

Dave Bautista is open to playing Jurgen Klopp in a film about the Liverpool boss

HE’S FOR HOME

Triple H’s house & Stephanie McMahon worth £ 25 million were disclosed including a swimming pool & fitness center

The video

‘DANGER’

Nia Jax was exploded by WWE fans after throwing Karai Sane’s first neck into the turnbuckle

Gossip

NAME GAME

WWE commentators are forbidden to pronounce the name ‘Government in the air’

In the photo

IBLIS IN DISCUSSION

Sonya Deville revealed the ‘centerfold’ dream model in a sexy Insta post

Revealed

BANK ON IT

McMahon’s dividend payment of £ 2.8 million could cover the payment of the star that was cut during the FIVE months

He kicked Raw by giving the former Shield member a challenge before dismantling Andrade after the Mexican player cut him off.

Architects responded by saying the battle was taking place – preparing for a dream fight in just two weeks.

But Rollins received a reminder of the task ahead in the Raw main event when McIntyre destroyed Angel Garza to continue his attack.

New WWE champion Drew McIntyre was moved to tears when former Heath Slater partner told her the late mother would be “proud”