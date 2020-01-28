Samoa Joe was injured on Raw Monday night. Photo credit: WWE

Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens had the chance to fight for the WWE Raw Tag team titles tonight, but an injury left the match in turmoil.

Samoa Joe fell on his head during the game and WWE Monday Night Raw went into the commercial break. When it came back, Joe was gone and it was now a two-on-one match.

PWInsider reports that this was not an act and Samoa Joe suffered a legitimate injury. Here is what we know.

Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy

Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy came out on Monday night and offered to defend their WWE Raw Tag team titles against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe after striking the Royal Rumble last night.

Owens and Joe came out, but they were sluggish, as expected. They wanted to know where the pain authors were hiding. Then Rollins showed on the big screen that AOP was in the dressing room behind the stage.

That was all it took when The Viking Raiders attacked AOP to make this match a fair 2v2 match.

However, it didn’t stay that way for long.

Samoa Joe wanted to make a big leap outside on Buddy Murphy, but his feet didn’t loosen the ropes and fell first on his head when he landed on the floor.

Joe held his head and neck and did not get up after the dive.

The reports indicate that medical personnel stopped Samoa Joe and forced him to return backwards.

After that, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy improvised the rest of the game. Rollins and Murphy won the match.

Samoa Joe WWE injury update

The Samoa Joe injury occurs immediately after reports of an AJ Styles injury at the Royal Rumble. When Edge returned from a serious injury last night,

The word from PWInsder is that medical personnel want to ensure that Samoa Joe does not suffer a concussion or sting, and that they get him backstage to check on his injuries.

He never returned to the ring.

This is terrible news, as Samoa Joe has only returned from his last injury since December 23, when the AOP initially attacked him. Joe was recovering from a broken thumb at the time.

WWE Monday Night Raw will air on the USA Network at 8 / 7c.