WWE signs free agents Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher

In our office we received the news that WWE has signed two free agents, Killer Kross and Timothy Thatcher, for their NXT squad. While AEW kept an eye on the two wrestlers, World Wrestling Entertainment seems to have won the bidding war. Let’s take a closer look at the news of these two free agents joining the NXT roster.

Killer Kross

Killer Kross is one of the most exciting superstars on the indie scene. Kross, real name Kevin Kesar, has an extensive indie wrestling background. He has wrestled for promotions such as Global Force Wrestling, Lucha Underground, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, Impact Wrestling and Major League Wrestling.

Although he hasn’t won as many titles as most people from India, his personality appeals to many wrestling fans and he already has his own following. He has also worked with some of the greatest superstars in the past, including Tommy Dreamer, Austin Aries, Eddie Edwards, Brian Cage and countless others.

Timothy Thatcher

Timothy Thatcher is also an interesting choice. Like Killer Cross, he has an extensive background in India. However, he has many more titles and championships to his name.

Interestingly, Timothy Thatcher is one of the original members of Imperium who are currently involved in a feud with the undisputed era. Empire leader and current NXT UK champion Walter would respond to the signing on social media with a retrospective photo of the original Empire faction.

The original! pic.twitter.com/gsEVSiZ7pi

– WALTER (@WalterAUT) February 4, 2020

WWE’s signature of Timothy Thatcher could have serious consequences. After all, it could mean an additional member for Empire. The Undisputed Era remains one of the main fractions of NXT’s main brand, but could all of this end with the return of Thatcher?

One final fact you need to know about Thatcher is that he’s one of only two men to hold the Evolve and Open The Freedom Gate championships at the same time. The only other man who does that? Drew McIntyre. A feud about the future is written here!

Could Killer Kross be added to the main list immediately?

It is clear that WWE signed Thatcher with a purpose. Though he has many of his own awards, his connection with Empire is very interesting to say the least. So I’m pretty sure he’ll go to NXT UK to rejoin Empire.

Killer Kross is a different matter. I am 90% sure that he will go to NXT, but his character is so original that he can skip NXT altogether. Think of Dean Ambrose, but take him 1000% in fear and madness.

Kross should do it well, no matter what brand he lands on. I hope the WWE has decided to sign them for their talent and actually use them to avoid sabotaging acquisitions for AEW. Both Thatcher and Kross are excellent wrestlers. Let’s just hope that they are used correctly for the brand they land on.