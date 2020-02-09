WWE removes Rusev from television for contractual reasons

WWE has removed Rusev from television for contract issues. Photo credit: WWE

Fans who hated the Rusev-Lana-Bobby-Lashley love triangle on WWE Monday Night Raw must be happy that it has disappeared in the past two weeks.

While Lana is now fighting specifically against Liv Morgan and Bobby Lashley was fighting for the WWE championship at the Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, Rusev has disappeared.

The one person fans have looked after throughout history has completely disappeared from television and we now know why.

Rusev removed from the TV

In a year that Dean Ambrose ended his contract, he was continued on television by the WWE until the end.

At that point, Ambrose left and appeared almost immediately in AEW as Jon Moxley. He appeared on WWE television so recently that his appearance became a big deal.

Now his contract for Rusev expires in a few months and he doesn’t seem willing to sign a new contract.

WWE doesn’t seem to want to make the same mistake twice, and Forbes reports that they removed Rusev from WWE television.

“There should be a Rusev-Lashley blow-off after all the build, but Rusev was taken off the TV so it looks like he’ll never get his revenge unless his contract is working out.”

This is shocking as WWE has put so much work into the soap opera-style storyline between Rusev, his real wife Lana and Bobby Lashley.

Apart from the fact that Lashley noticed that he would not let the problems with his “wife” Lana stand in the way of his goals, the plot mentioned in the past two weeks has nothing to do with it.

In addition, neither Lashley nor Rusev participated in the Royal Rumble match, as the announcers claimed that they had quarreled before the event and were excluded from the action.

This is disappointing as fans who have followed the entire history of the scam have only seen Lashley – the man who helped destroy Rusev’s marriage – winning both games against Rusev, the babyface / victim.

Rusev’s future in WWE or AEW?

The fact that Rusev doesn’t seem willing to sign a new WWE deal could stop things.

Yes, Rusev was a good partner when he spoke online in interviews and said he was happy to be part of such a great story, but most fans said that he only said what he had to say.

WWE might have noticed that too. Dean Ambrose did the same.

Rusev could be a monster player in AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling or New Japan if he leaves the WWE. At two like Ambrose (AEW and NJPW) he could be a star if he wanted to.

He would have to do it without his wife Lana, who signed a new WWE contract last year.

If Rusev leaves, he could join names like Matt Hardy, whose contract will expire in the next few months, and The Revival, who also refused to sign new contracts.