WWE Raw Results 12/30/19

Here are your quick and dirty editorial WWE Raw results for December 30, 2019. The show included a wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy, and more. Make sure you're here tomorrow to read the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

Kevin Owens cut a promo calling out Seth Rollins and the AOP and talking about how shamefully they treated Rey Mysterio, who respects the KO. Seth and the AOP came out and Seth said that KO doesn't see the big picture and that Seth only does what needs to be done. They knocked out, but Samoa Joe came out to save. The five argued until a bunch of security guards came out to pull them apart.

– In the dressing room, Charly Caruso asked Samoa Joe why he was involved. Joe said Seth Rollins made the choice to involve Joe. Kevin Owens added that he had never known anyone as bad as Joe. Then the security guard arrived to escort Joe and KO out of the building. They gave in, but Joe warned the security guards not to touch him.

1. Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy, After the Murphy law was reversed, Black struck two black masses in a row to count the three.

– Backstage, Seth Rollins told the AOP that management asked her to leave. He said management will learn their lesson when he leaves and the show is ruined by his absence. The security forces showed up and the three went alone.

– Elsewhere, Erick Rowan asked Lana if she accidentally invited him to the wedding or because she didn't like him. Then he held up his covered cage and said, "We don't care!" And screamed before he left.

2. Erick Rowan defeated Kip Stevens, This was another squash match Rowan won with the Iron Claw Slam.

– In a dressing room, Lana rubbed while she wasn't talking to anyone about how much everyone was obsessed with, but she understands it because she is too.

– Charlotte Flair announced itself for the women's Royal Rumble Match. She admitted that everyone already knew that she would be in the match, but then spoke about her many successes. She said that instead of just talking, she would show everyone why she is the queen. She issued an open challenge and Natalya replied.

3. Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya, The game was briefly interrupted when R-Truth was chased into the arena and around the ring by a group of 24/7 championship candidates. Charlotte had to kick Eric Young in the face before they ran away again. Finally Natalya tapped the eight.

– Becky Lynch told Chary Caruso that she will face Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at Royal Rumble. She says her contract has almost expired and she has only agreed to negotiate a new one if the forces she could have will take on Asuka.

– Bobby Lashley was seen in his dressing room when he was getting ready for the wedding.

– There was another Liv Morgan video in which she said that the old was impulsive, the new more methodical.

– The OK came to the ring and AJ Styles said Raw is the show of the OK. They showed a snippet of their defeat against the Viking Raiders and then AJ Styles, which Randy Orton detains. Karl Anderson talked about how they are officially the best tag team in the world. Gallows led to the Viking Raiders being challenged for the tag team titles when street profits were interrupted. Ford and Dawkins indicated that they defeated the OK in their raw debut match. Gallows asked them to step into the ring and the street profits accepted.

4. The Street Profits defeated the OK, AJ was kicked out of the ring due to interference. Montez Ford got Karl Anderson stuck after a frog injection.

– Lana was shown looking over the wedding flowers.

– The Street Profits celebrated their victory behind the scenes. Montez Ford said that makes them the best tag team in the universe. Angelo Dawkins said that it actually made them the best team in the multiverse, but he stopped when he tried to explain what the multiverse was and they switched the subject to the big wedding tonight.

– Drew McIntyre ran an advertising campaign before the game about not being at a disadvantage in a handicap match against Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

5. Drew McIntyre defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, He hit Hawkins with a Claymore Kick, Ryder with a Future Shock DDT and then pinned them both at the same time. It was a very short game.

– Randy Orton came out on crutches and said that injuries happen, that he will be out for a while and that he may not come back. But he will do everything in his power to make sure someone gets RKOed at WrestleMania. AJ Styles interrupted and got into the ring to mock Randy. He put his hands on his back to get Randy to meet an RKO. Randy fought back, but when AJ threw one of his crutches out of the way below him, Randy finally dropped the other crutch and RKOed him. Then he stamped on the ring and slapped his pose on the ropes to prove that he wasn't badly injured.

– In a recorded promo from Madison Square Garden last Thursday, Rey Mysterio said that he was looking forward to his rematch with Andrade, but was also ready to deal with Seth Rollins and the AOP.

6. Andrade (with Zelina Vega) defeated Ricochet in an untitled match, It was supposed to be a squash match against a local jobber, but Ricochet cut him off to prevent Andrade from hurting his opponent against the hard ground, as he had done with Humberto Carrillo. He said if Andrade wanted a fight, he should fight it instead. During the game, Zelina pulled up the padding on the ring again, and Ricochet finally bumped into the bare floor. The match ended when Ricochet climbed the top rope, but Zelina knocked him off and gave Andrade a chance to hit a Hammerlock DDT for the pin.

– Backstage, Zelina Vega said that if Rey Mysterio wants another piece of Andrade, he can have it next week if Andrade wins her rematch.

– Vic Joseph announced that Brock Lesnar will be at Raw next week.

– The ring and entrance area were all decorated for the wedding by Bobby Lashley and Lana with flowers, an arch and a huge wedding cake. As the wedding progressed, Lana broke away and shouted at the audience to stop singing "Rusev Day" and "what" and screaming how great she is. Then the wedding was interrupted by Lana's first husband, Bobby Lashley's first wife, and finally Liv Morgan. Liv made a tearful speech about being in love without revealing who she was in love with. When Lashley said he never touched Liv, Liv announced that she meant Lana. They fought until Liv was pulled out. Then Rusev came out of the cake and attacked Lashley, and the wedding was over. As they fought, Liv got back into the ring and threw Lana into the cake. When the show ended, there was chaos.

