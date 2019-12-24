WWE raw data for December 23, 2019

Loading...

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial WWE Raw results for December 23, 2019. The show included a major event of the United States Championship, a six-man tag team match between the Viking Raiders and Randy Orton against The O.C. and much more. Due to the holidays, there won't be a best-and-worst-of-raw column tomorrow, but we'll make sure that all relevant storylines are followed!

WWE Raw Results:

1. No disqualification game: Kevin Owens defeated Mojo Rawley. Owens won through a table after a power bomb. After the match, Owens called Seth Rollins and AOP to beat him.

– R-Truth was looking for someone in Times Square to light the Dwayne The Rock Johnson Christmas tree. He meant the Rockefeller Center. Akira Tozawa appeared and pinned him to win the 24/7 championship. Later on the show, Tozawa was caught by a random New Yorker “Santa Claus”. Finally Truth pinned Santa to regain the championship.

Second Bobby Lashley defeated Cedric Alexander with a spear. During the game, Lana announced that her wedding to Lashley would be in Raw next week on December 30th.

WWE Raw

Third Drew McIntyre defeated Zack Ryder with a claymore. After the match, McIntyre also attacked Curt Hawkins. McIntyre ran an advertising campaign stating that 2020 will be Drew McIntyre's year.

– Becky Lynch challenged Asuka to a single game. The Kabuki warriors replied and Asuka said that she wanted to be "Asuka 2 belt". Lynch asked Asuka to name the time and place and challenged her in Japanese.

4th Aleister Black defeated Deonn Rusman. Rusman is a Seth Rollins trainee in improvement and lost to the Black Mass. Buddy Murphy started for the next match when Black left.

5th Buddy Murphy defeated Joeasa. Joeasa is the "Dirty South Boricua" and in the same indie group as Rusman. He lost under a Murphy law. After the match, Black and Murphy had a fight in the ring that ended in Black Murphy defeating Black Mass. Black and Murphy will have a rematch of TLC on Raw next week.

6th Ricochet defeated Tony Nese. Ricochet won with the recoil.

7th Charlotte Flair defeated Chelsea Green by submitting with the eight.

8th. The O.C. defeated Randy Orton and The Viking Raiders. AJ Styles stuck Orton after a phenomenal forearm to make the match for the O.C. to win.

9th Erick Rowan defeated Travis Horn. After the match, Rowan gave his mysterious pet a candy cane.

10th Rusev defeated No Way Jose. Rusev won with the Machka Kick. After the match, Rusev danced with the Conga line and got kisses from Conga line girls.

11th United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio (c) defeated Seth Rollins by disqualification when AOP got involved. Samoa Joe stood up for Rey when AP tried to put him at the announcer's table and was also put down. The show ended with AOP and Rollins standing up.

