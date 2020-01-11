WWE on TV in the UK: Watch SmackDown, Raw, NXT, PPVs on BT Sport for free

Loading...

WWE fans are experiencing a new era of pro wrestling in the UK. Live coverage will be broadcast on BT Sport from 2020.

Weekly SmackDown, Raw and NXT events are held all over the world and feature the hottest superstars in the most exciting storylines. You can watch them all on your TV.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know to watch WWE in the UK on BT Sport.

Here’s how to watch WWE Raw

Raw is sent at 1:00 in the early hours of every Tuesday morning,

It is shown every week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport Player and the app.

So take a look at WWE SmackDown

SmackDown will be sent at 1:00 in the early hours of each Saturday morning,

It is shown every week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport Player and the app.

So take a look at WWE NXT and NXT UK

NXT is broadcast at 1:00 in the early hours of every Thursday morning,

It is shown every week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport Player and the app.

NXT UK is also shown on BT Sport every Thursday evening,

How to watch WWE for free

WWE events can be broadcast live WWE Network,

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial that can be canceled at any time.

Past or existing customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £ 9.99 a month.

WWE PPV events 2020

More confirmed dates will be added

January 26: Royal Rumble

8th of March: death chamber

April 5: Wrestlemania 36

August 23: SummerSlam

PPVs can be viewed live in the BT Sport Box Office