WWE on TV in the UK: Watch SmackDown, Raw, NXT, PPVs on BT Sport for free

WWE fans are experiencing a new era of pro wrestling in the UK. Live coverage will be broadcast on BT Sport from 2020.
Weekly SmackDown, Raw and NXT events are held all over the world and feature the hottest superstars in the most exciting storylines. You can watch them all on your TV.
RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know to watch WWE in the UK on BT Sport.
Here’s how to watch WWE Raw
Raw is sent at 1:00 in the early hours of every Tuesday morning,
It is shown every week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport Player and the app.
So take a look at WWE SmackDown
SmackDown will be sent at 1:00 in the early hours of each Saturday morning,
It is shown every week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport Player and the app.
So take a look at WWE NXT and NXT UK
NXT is broadcast at 1:00 in the early hours of every Thursday morning,
It is shown every week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport Player and the app.
NXT UK is also shown on BT Sport every Thursday evening,
How to watch WWE for free
WWE events can be broadcast live WWE Network,
New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial that can be canceled at any time.
Past or existing customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £ 9.99 a month.
WWE PPV events 2020
More confirmed dates will be added
January 26: Royal Rumble
8th of March: death chamber
April 5: Wrestlemania 36
August 23: SummerSlam
PPVs can be viewed live in the BT Sport Box Office