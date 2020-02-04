WWE on TV in the UK: view SmackDown, Raw, NXT, PPVs on BT Sport and free

WWE fans are witnessing a new era for pro wrestling in the UK, with live coverage now being shown at BT Sport in 2020.

Weekly SmackDown, Raw and NXT events are organized around the world with the hottest superstars in the most moving storylines, and you can watch them all on your TV.

RadioTimes.com has completed everything you need to know about watching WWE in the UK on BT Sport.

How to view WWE Raw

Raw is broadcast on 1:00 a.m. in the early hours of every Tuesday morning.

It is shown every week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport player and app.

How to view WWE SmackDown

SmackDown is broadcast on 1:00 a.m. in the early hours of each Saturday morning.

It is shown every week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport player and app.

How to view WWE NXT and NXT UK

NXT is broadcast on 1:00 a.m. in the early hours of every Thursday morning.

It is shown every week on BT Sport 1 and online via the BT Sport player and app.

NXT UK is also shown on BT Sport every Thursday evening.

How to view WWE for free

WWE events can be streamed live WWE network.

New customers can sign up for a free one-month trial period that can be canceled at any time.

Previous or existing customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £ 9.99 a month.

WWE PPV events 2020

More confirmed dates are added

January 26: Royal Rumble

8 March: Elimination Room

April 5: Wrestlemania 36

August 23: SummerSlam

PPVs will be available for live viewing at BT Sport Box Office