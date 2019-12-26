WWE NXT Highlights This Week: Keith Lee Celebrates Christmas

Loading...

Previously about the best and worst of NXT: Adam Cole defended the NXT championship against Finn Bálor with the help of a returning Johnny Gargano, and Rhea Ripley won Shayna Baszler's NXT women's championship in one of the best television games of the year.

And now the best and worst of WWE NXT for December 25, 2019.

NXT Dark

This week's show, hosted in Queen Cathy Kelley's studio and two of The Lion King's supportive hyenas, consists of a collection of dark full sail matches and some new pieces recorded after the smackdown on Friday night. This means that some of the games feel like they are on weekly NXT television and others are performed in front of a silent, increasingly empty crowd that is wrapped in the dark and replaced by canned-in audience sounds. There is a real scary valley situation where you cheer fans out loud and hear all the big moves and near falls falling as you watch them sit and stare at their hands. They all bought front row tickets for a Christmas edition of Smackdown. "Your boos mean nothing, I saw what made you cheer!"

This week's pre-recorded show also means that neither characters nor story will evolve, and all matches can be summed up as "That was pretty good." Even a recorded episode of NXT can be seen and has no expired milk smells like a lot of pasted wrestling efforts on vacation.

Best: Theory of a dead man

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCipw9AGVqU (/ embed)

The first is the former EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory shows up in response to the challenge of the North American championship and has a very good, competitive match with Roderick Strong. I wanted to think a little bit about how bad the name "Austin Theory" is, but I think he wrestles with a guy called "Roderick Strong" so it could be worse. The winner meets Dallas Muscles in round two.

Theory has an enormous upward trend at just 22 and will obviously be a big star someday. He looks like someone tried to stuff Finn Bálor into Renee Dupree's body and ended up splitting the difference. Plus, at 6 feet 1 and 220 pounds, he's practically a giant in NXT. He is more like a 22-year-old child prodigy who "I saw Ring of Honor" as opposed to "Velveteen Dreams" that Nikolai Volkoff saw on Madison Square Garden fan cams. Lots of confused but cool-looking crimes, lots of apron movements, lots of kick-outs. It's the platonic ideal of a 2017 pro wrestler who still plays well as we prepare for 2020. You can see how Roderick guides him through everything and holds the match together, but is in the ring on TV against almost 20 year olds. Year veteran heel with limitless endurance is exactly the type of opponent theory needs and can grow through work.

That was pretty good!

205 added

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWHd79zzDTw (/ embed)

Isaiah & # 39; Swerve & # 39; is pretty good too Scott versus Jack Gallagher, who felt like a Christmas miracle after almost 14 minutes. However, it's in front of the crowd of smackdown – check those white ropes and the huge building they suddenly find themselves in – as good as it is, it doesn't impress anyone. That's why they should have recorded a show like 205 Live from Full Sail from the start. You can watch the entire 2:26 highlight video and you won't see a single fan train.

However, the positive aspects are obvious. There are two people in the ring who manage to take the time to put the cruiserweight style in the spotlight without jumping on the ground again and again. Scott is great and would be one of the best in-ring types in the promotion if he didn't want to hit his leg. He's got this pre-NXT thing with Johnny Gargano in his hand where he'll knock the shit out of his own thigh no matter what he does. However, if you read the comments on this YouTube clip, people say, "I definitely heard a crack, I think Gallagher's arm is broken!" So I think it will work at least now, but even these people will find out about it Be clear if there is a loud noise at 3-5 moves per match and people show up unharmed the next week. That's one of the reasons why I'm not a big fan of what Pete Dunne and Marty Scurll love so much. It's a crowd favorite, I understand it doesn't last long if you think about it for more than five seconds.

However, this is an extremely small fool that I only had in my head. The bigger fool is that I wish this had happened in front of the crowd at Full Sail so the guys in the ring could know that someone who was watching liked what they were doing. Brother, I'd rather be a hard-to-satisfy, ridiculed fan who knows when the good product is good than a valued member of the WWE universe who keeps his mouth shut, quietly searches for entrances, and then stares around and looks at what sings everything else , It's depressing to say that you like something, have no idea why you like it, visibly don't care if it happens in front of you, keep saying that you like it, and buy the same expensive seats, so you don't care when you see it come back to town.

Does anyone know the new Star Wars?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3tUv0Z75OM (/ embed)

Another example is Dominiik Dijakovik v Bronson Reed. Jump to the finish at 2:30. You watch a dynamic fat guy choke on the second rope and not respond at all? You see, two people in the entire audience even notice that the goal has been achieved. Too bad. I'm glad this is the holiday exception and not the usual way the shows are recorded, because man, if NXT is what they recorded to the bored crowd after they sat through all the wrestlers they wanted to see and Two hours from a piss-poor smackdown would be a total nightmare. Imagine Rhea Ripley playing Shayna Baszler NXT Women's Championship in front of 205 live viewers. Now think of the experiences we would have had if it had only existed as a cost-saving measure in front of the third audience of the main WWE group, who felt obliged to stay.

Anyway, Dijak vs. Reed is pretty good. The scenario itself is underwhelming, and Dijakovic seems to have lost almost all of its glamor and verve since the war games. However, they only have so many Keiths to fight, and I'm sure he can recover and get things going again in the new year. Even if it's just about killing Lio Rush because he stole his enemy.

Come on, sail

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EN7LyMxkoiM (/ embed)

We are back at Full Sail to play the women's games. This is a good idea for several reasons, which I probably don't need to point out. At least it allows the talent for development to develop further, and NXT remains a place for positive growth, regardless of whether it is no longer classified as “development policy” or not.

For example, Candice LeRae scores a fairly good win over Taynara with a (fairly bad) basic springboard and a much better quebrada. Similar to the Theory / Strong match, I think Taynara will get to where she is going much faster if she gets more opportunities to play competitive 8-minute matches with a 17-year-old veteran on a world tour.

Taynara's problem is one thing that many modern WWE stars have (and don't always worry about) when they make good moves, but they're too visible in their own minds between them and they take them. You can see Taynara "Oh, okay, I have to put my head between the ropes now" to record the rope-assisted neck breaker at the beginning of the YouTube clip. You should set it up with an attempted shoulder block to the middle section, but Candice's middle section is nowhere to be found. Taynara just says, "Okay, time to try." You can see it again at 1:00 a.m. when she grabs Candice's face openly to say that it's time to do the kick roll up we heard again. It's something that can break her, I think, but some people never do. It's the difference between someone like Sasha Banks and someone like Rosa Mendes, I don't know. The difference between Shayna Baszler and almost everyone else. You need to make yourself comfortable playing your character 100% of the time in the ring, every single moment, whether you're in the middle of a big moment or just lying there doing nothing.

Clarification: Yes, I say that as a person who sees wrestling and doesn't. It's not a condemnation of anyone's skills and I think Taynara is an asshole. I just noticed that I want her to be really good so I can always point out what an asshole she is!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kY7-rgZFUXs (/ embed)

Shotzi Blackheart also gets it … officially? Unofficially? Debut against Bianca Belair. Shotzi has an excess of charisma and a great ability to connect with crowds. I've seen her at a variety of events in Southern California and very few people have the instant connections he made. You will (hopefully) get enough time and time. Ring work in NXT to put it all together. A lot is started and stopped, and it is ensured that both parties do well here, but this can be expected. I like that Bianca Belair grew up as a wrestler, where she is now the reliable anchor of a match and helps a young star get his shit over.

Pay attention to how Bianca Shotzi pins to give a great example that you are 100% your character. She arrives at the finish line and strives for a nonchalant cover because she knows that it is over. As she does this, she still sells her injuries from the match. She still sells when the pin ends and uses Shotzi's bent leg to get up. Then she gets disgusted that she did it and pushes her leg out of the way. Every second there is an opportunity to tell a story and develop your character, and Belair kills it.

Excited to see more of Shotzi and more of Bianca Belair, who dominates people and may be a legitimate candidate for Rhea Ripley's NXT Women's Championship. I wouldn't mind seeing these two knock each other out of the shit. I always talk about Io Shirai obviously having to be the next champion, but the fact that I keep thinking about it probably means that she doesn't need it. Bianca Belair 2020, all of you.

Best: Keith Lio

Or "Gloria In Excelsis Keith Lee."

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGPlHeECydE (/ embed)

Keith Lee continues his slow rise to becoming a mega superstar by winning matches and delivering 1-3 fantastic GIFs each. Whichever intern at Full Sail was my "Keith Lee is the GIF that keeps joking" from a few weeks ago. It's Keith and Lio Rush – an indispensable tag team from their announcement and probably this year's Dusty Classic winners – against Damian Priest and Tony Nese. I wonder who takes offense here.

Here's Keith Lee for your GIF contingent: The Rise of Kaiju Santa.

WWE

Hilarious. Also worth a GIF reward was Keith's Christmas disposal of Tony Nese and the subsequent interception of Damian Priest's dive, and the frog splashing of Keith's shoulders that ended the match. I want Keith to be the next big singles star, but I want him and Lio Rush to own the NXT Tag Team division for a while. It's just too good.

Next week:

It is a special New Year's Day NXT Year End Awards special, which is once again being organized by Queen Cathy and McDonaldland characters Ronald McDonald and the Hamburglar. See you!

