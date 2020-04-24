WWE Money Bank – You can watch live broadcast, TV channel, stream, UK time

The show has to continue for WWE after a unique closed-door game of WrestleMania, and now the money in the bank is set for a similar production – a giant twist.

WWE’s next PPV location is an eyebrow raiser and, despite its lack of audience, it can be one of the show’s most spectacular platforms.

There are many huge plots to submit and RadioTimes.com has rounded out everything you need to know about how to watch bank money on TV and the web.

Where does the money go in the bank?

The money at the bank is held at WWE’s headquarters at Titan Towers in Stamford, Connecticut.

For the first time, the superstars have to fight their way from the bottom of the building to the attic, where the suitcase is hung above the ring.

This is a large-scale project for WWE, especially in the era of closure, but it could prove to be a phenomenal spectacle if they manage to pull it off.

What time does the money in the bank start?

Money in the bank starts at midnight (UK time) on top Saturday, May 9 run into the early hours of Sunday morning.

How can I view money in a bank in the UK?

The bank receives money for direct transfer WWE network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial, which can be canceled at any time.

The total money in the bank for live transfer is available free of charge during the trial period.

Past customers can only subscribe to the WWE for £ 9.99 per month.

Fans can also buy money at the bank at the BT Sport Box Office for a one-time fee.

Money on the bank card 2020

Expected card. Can change

TBC

Who won the money in the bank in 2019?

Brock Lesnar triumphed in 2019, exiting the competition with a World Cup match contract.

He won a star list that included Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor and Randy Orton to secure the victory.

All night there were triumphs over Charlotte Flair over Becky Lynch before Bayley dropped Flair’s money during the deposit, Kofi Kingston beat Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles.