WWE has suspended Andrade for failing to comply with its wellness guidelines. Photo credit: WWE

WWE attacked wrestlers harder than before, or more superstars are pushing the boundaries of the rules. Andrade is now the third WWE superstar in the past two months to suffer a wellness injury.

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin (who also works for WWE) reported that WWE blocked Andrade for violating the official wellness policy.

Andrade suspension

According to Ryan Satin, Andrade found out about his suspension on Monday morning, and the company then figured out how to post him on television later in the day.

While WWE did just that on Monday night, they are reported to be announcing the ban on the WWE corporate website shortly, as they must remain transparent to their investors.

This suspension is the first of the new year, but there were two more suspensions in December 2019.

Both Robert Roode and Primo Colon were suspended because they did not comply with the wellness guidelines at the time. Roode, a full-time WWE superstar, was written off television when Roman Reigns put him through a table.

Primo Colon was a strange case since he didn’t even wrestle for WWE and worked for his family’s wrestling company in Puerto Rico. Colon claims he was suspended because he hadn’t traveled to the US to take the test.

After Robert Roode’s suspension, he returned to WWE and played an important role in the history of SmackDown on Fox on Friday night.

Andrade has written off WWE television

WWE wrote Andrade on TV almost like Robert Roode.

American champion Andrade argued with Humberto Carrillo, and the two had a match the night before in the pre-show of the WWE Royal Rumble 2020.

Andrade won this match and the two had a rematch on Monday night Raw.

As expected, it didn’t end faultlessly when Zelina Vega ran in and caused the disqualification for Andrade. While Carrillo won, DQ titles cannot change hands.

Last month Andrade disabled Carrillo by dropping him headfirst on a concrete floor, and after Andrade and Zelina got the DQ to save the title, Carrillo got revenge.

In a shocking movement, the no-frills Carrillo Andrade attacked after the match. He knocked him down, pulled up the floor mats, and pushed Andrade upside down into the concrete.

WWE Monday Night Raw will air on the USA Network at 8 / 7c.