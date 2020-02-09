WWE legend Ric Flair tells how he cheated death in a plane crash that broke his back in three places – The Sun.

RIC FLAIR is easily one of the most famous wrestlers in the world – but we might never have known the Nature Boy if he hadn’t cheated death.

The 70-year-old legend is a 16-time world champion, a joint record with John Cena, and still appears regularly on WWE television.

1

Ric Flair cheated death when he survived a plane crash in 1975. Credit: WWE

However, his iconic career and life almost ended on October 4, 1975, when he took the life of the pilot and paralyzed fellow wrestler Johnny Valentine in North Carolina in a serious plane crash.

Flair broke his back in three places and at 26 he was told he would never wrestle again.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “The pilot realized that he had reached the point of no return at which he should have refueled, and the engines stopped, and we went down and through some trees.

“We tore apart an orchard and landed like an arrow.

“The speedometer was fixed at 230 miles an hour! I broke my back in three places. “

Fortunately for us, the Nature Boy resisted the chance to return to the ring just eight months later.

But Flair admits that he almost stopped wrestling because the body workout was too hard in the beginning.

VISIT TAMPA BAY FOR WRESTLEMANIA 36

WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 5, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The hip, urban heart of Florida’s Gulf Coast beats in Tampa Bay.

Discover blue skies and sunshine, a glittering waterfront, first-class chefs, family fun and a century of Cuban culture – all in Florida’s most diverse travel destination.

In Tampa Bay, hospitality is as warm as the weather. Sweetheart expected.

For more information on accommodations and attractions during WrestleMania week, visit www.visittampabay.com.

CANCEL, CHRIS!

Jericho claims that McMahon asked him to return to the WWE after signing the AEW contract

Pictured

CHIN CREDIBLE HULK

WWE legend Hulk Hogan impresses the fans with his bushy white beard

MONEY IN THE BANK

Sasha Banks wants WrestleMania 36 to work before the show to “get it over with”

Exclusive

DREAM GAME

Jarrett has no inside information about Undertaker vs Sting … but he would like to see it

Pictured

Now bat is impressive

The 51-year-old WWE legend Batista shows a breathtaking 30-year body transformation

He added: “On the first day it ran three kilometers outdoors at 30 degrees.

“Then there were 250 pushups, 500 free squats and 200 setups.

“It took me about six hours to do everything and I couldn’t even go to the free squat!

“I was in better shape and then did 500 free squats every day.

“The problem was that I didn’t go to bed the night before. I would go from the bar to the gym!”

WWE legend Ric Flair was moved to tears when Evander Holyfield and Charles Barkley were guests on their 70th birthday