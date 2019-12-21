WWE has an interesting new strategy for using NXT talent at Raw

Loading...

After the Survivor series, the brand split from WWE is said to have taken full effect, but that was not the case. Raws Akira Tozawa showed up on the NXT to fight unsuccessfully for the Cruiserweight Championship, and more recently, NXT's Deonna Purrazzo appeared on the Raw to work for Asuka.

Some said Purrazzo was named Raw's NXT superstar, but hasn't been on the Wednesday night program for a while. According to the Wrestling Observer newsletter, this is a major reason why she was chosen to appear on the red mark for a match that she would obviously lose.

According to WON, part of NXT, which is equated to Raw and Smackdown as the third brand, is the talent that is not lost in one-off appearances, as Walter from NXT UK recently did at Seth Rollins in the UK. If NXT wrestlers are used as jobbers, they are wrestlers who are not active characters on their television program.

Of course, one could point out that Purrazzo's appearance is more confusing from a certain perspective, because although she doesn't wrestle on the USA Network on Wednesday night, she was classified as an NXT wrestler and lost to Raw.