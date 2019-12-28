Loading...

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial WWE Friday Night Smackdown results for December 27, 2019. The show is a major event for determining who's going to fight Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship, as well as Dolph Ziggler who is on a cake Stamps Lacey Evans in a moment of bliss and more. Make sure you're here tomorrow to read the full "Best and Worst of Friday Night Smackdown" column.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results:

– The show opened when Elias performed a song about the games of the night that made fun of Bayley, Shane McMahon, Bobby Lashley and Lana.

– The show was supposed to start with the announced match between Daniel Bryan and The Miz and King Corbin to name a new contender for the Universal Championship, but Corbin turned it into a promo that runs under Roman Reigns. Gentlemen surfaced and hit him with a Superman and sent him to flee.

1. The New Day and Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn. Kofi Kingston hit Nakamura with a pancake platter and Strowman slammed Nakamura to win the match. After the match, New Day and Braun danced.

– Otis gave Mandy Rose a fruit cake and apologized to her for sweating last week. Later on, Dolph Ziggler found the cake and stamped it. Afterwards Otis found the destroyed cake and was sad about it.

Second Carmella defeated Mandy Rose with a super kick.

Third Candidate Match # 1: Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz was a no contest. The triple threat turned into a 1-1 match after King Corbin refused to participate, but Corbin's security guards attacked Miz and Bryan to end the match. The actual triple threat match will take place later.

– Lacey Evans was interviewed at A Moment Of Bliss and said she would do anything if someone tried to get between her and her daughter. Bayley and Sasha Banks attacked and led to a tag team match.

4th Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke. Banks defeated Brooke with the bank statement.

5th Triple threat to number one: Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz and King Corbin. Bryan knocked The Miz out with the yes lock. After the match, Bray Wyatt appeared on the big screen and asked Bryan if he would let The Fiend in. Bryan replied "yes" chants.