WWE did not want to sign Cain Velasquez

When it turned out that Cain Velasquez is leaving MMA for wrestling, there were several promotions that were closely followed. Apparently Velasquez called the WWE first, but they passed. This caused the former UFC heavyweight champion to work for AAA and look fantastic there.

“When I did AAA, I called WWE first,” Velasquez said to Cultaholic. “I called her, I, my people, my agent called WWE. You know, obviously the best are here, that’s the top. Triple H and Vince McMahon didn’t want to test me right away, that was clear. ‘

Instead, Velasquez worked a few AAA matches under one mask and moved like a cruiser weight.

“Lucha was my first love for wrestling,” said Velasquez. “I saw that as – it was my first time to watch pro-wrestling. So I said, “Why don’t we make a Lucha match?” Me and my wife, my manager – my wife loved it. She said, “Why don’t you do a Lucha match?” I said, “Okay, let’s do it.” I wanted to wear the mask and do traditional Lucha moves just to pay homage to the people who did the past and they just look cool. ‘

Velasquez’s WWE debut

WWE saw the games and signed a multi-year contract to Velasquez. He made his debut on FOX in SmackDown’s first episode and aimed at WWE champion Brock Lesnar. These two have a history going back to when Velasquez defeated Lesnar for the UFC title.

The two met at the Crown Jewel, and Lesnar won within minutes. Because Velasquez went into the match with one knee and WWE didn’t want to take any chances, hence the quick finish.

While Velasquez has not returned to WWE TV, he will be a participant in the Royal Rumble Match. Some betting providers have brought him to the top level of possible winners. He could also eliminate Lesnar to start a trilogy fight at WrestleMania 36.

Martha Hart In the documentation

Owens Hart is one of the terrible deaths in pro-wrestling that fans will never forget. At Over the Edge in May 1999, Hart fell 78 feet and landed chest first on the top rope. He died shortly after the accident.

Since then, his widow Martha Hart has had a grudge against WWE. As a result, WWE Owen did not use similarity in their products and he was not yet included in the WWE Hall of Fame.

In the second season of her Viceland series, Dark Side Of The Ring reports on Owen’s death. They were able to secure a rare interview with Martha that will be part of the documentary.

The Owen Hart Foundation uploaded images that interviewed Martha.

There is currently no release date for the documentary.