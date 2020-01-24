The fans blame Becky Lynch for changing the name of the NXT title. Photo credit: WWE

WWE has changed the name of one of its titles. The company has decided to change the name of the NXT Women’s Championship to the NXT Championship.

While some fans think this will be confusing since there are two NXT Championships, most of the time no one talks about a title without mentioning the champion. In this case, the titles of men and women have the same name.

PWInsider reported that WWE removed the word “women” from the title to remove a gender distinction from the title and simply make it a WWE title. It is not known whether this will also be the case with Raw and SmackDown.

The fans blamed Becky Lynch immediately.

What I got from this Becky Lynch stuff:

* The NXT Women’s Championship wasn’t even under discussion to be changed until she shut her mouth.

* She will never have a match on a show again. Then why is she trying to team up with the others who don’t get a chance?

– Ashley Durdines (@AshleyDurdines) January 24, 2020

I think Becky Lynch, who converts the NXT woman title to the NXT title only, is not a big deal. I don’t know why everyone’s in no shape for no reason that she did what she thought was right, and that’s really not a big deal

– Aaron (@ 2pactheegoatt), January 24, 2020

I was made aware that after a comment from Becky Lynch on Backstage, WWE changed Rhea Ripley’s status from “NXT Frauensiegerin” to “NXT Frauensiegerin”. While reading both sides of the discussion, how do I say about this GIF: pic.twitter.com/ji0g7zHsQi

– Sigh (@firecrackerroot) January 23, 2020

It seems there is an urge to call the NXT women’s title just because it’s less gender specific, “NXT Championship” because we like to see it complicated and messy when there’s no reason to be lol. I can’t wait for Lynch to face Lesnar at Mania. https://t.co/eEC6Dw8WJl

– Came (@kamsays) January 23, 2020

When Lynch was backstage at the WWE on Tuesday night, she said she wished WWE would stop using gender descriptions when talking about women’s wrestling.

She said they should present all wrestling as wrestling instead of pushing women’s wrestling into its own corner. Lynch said that was part of the progress.

After the NXT news, however, enough fans called Becky Lynch, so she decided to re-voice and clarify what she was trying to say.

First, Becky Lynch said that she hadn’t at all spoken out in favor of changing the names of titles in the WWE, and that it was pretty ridiculous to think that she had that power, punch, or pull at all.

She also said that her comments did not mean that WWE should change the women’s department name or one of the titles. Lynch then explained what she meant.

“The term” women “can restrict openings, as sayings like” There is already a women match on the show “are still contained in the historical DNA of wrestling.

“I would just love it to come to a place where there are three” women’s games “on PPV, or ten … or none if it happens that we don’t serve the audience.”

pic.twitter.com/JQfGyeFDH4

– The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 23, 2020

As Becky Lynch said, she doesn’t want to change the name of the women’s titles. She just wants “wrestling matches for women” to be called “wrestling matches” and does not differ in terms of shows from matches for men.

WWE will present the Royal Rumble on Sunday evening at 7/6 a.m. on the WWE Network.