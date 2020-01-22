WWE Asuka escaped filming at the Las Vegas Fashion Show Mall

Shots were fired between teenagers in Las Vegas that put many people’s lives at risk. One of these lives was the Asuka Empress of tomorrow. Asuka escaped filming in the Las Vegas Fashion Mall and is unharmed.

We know the following about the incident.

How Asuka escaped filming at the Las Vegas Mall

According to WWE’s Empress of Tomorrow, she was present at the mall at the time of the shootout. She claimed to have heard shooting and screaming. Fortunately, she managed to escape by hiding in a nearby Guess store.

I just fled!

At the #FashionShowMall I heard a scream. It was like shooting. #GUESS near the shooting range protected me.

– ASUKA / 明日 華 (@WWEAsuka) January 22, 2020

Investigations into the shootings are ongoing, but some details related to the event are known. Three people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and no one died during the incident. It is believed that the shooting was caused by a fight between several teenagers.

It looks like the police have not made any arrests. However, they have warned people to stay out of the area as the investigation into the shootout continues.

At the moment, the police are claiming that the incident was not a mass shootout, but an argument that was getting out of hand.

Still, people in the area should avoid the mall and the surrounding area until the police have made some arrests and the case has been resolved.

Messages of support for tomorrow’s empress

Oh my God ! Asuka! I am so grateful to you that you are safe. 🙏🏼 so scary!

– CJ "Lana" Perry (@LanaWWE) January 22, 2020

Many fans and several WWE superstars responded to the incident and sent their congratulations to Asuka. Some of the WWE superstars who responded are Shinsuke Nakamura, Lana and Killian Dain.

We have no doubt that the incident will have an impact on Asuka, and we wish her all the best as she copes with what happened. Of course, the timing couldn’t be worse for her as she is scheduled to perform at the Royal Rumble this Sunday.

Will Asuka beat Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble this Sunday?

As already mentioned, the shooting event for the Empress of Tomorrow could not have come at a worse time. After all, Becky Lynch is facing the Royal Rumble with the Raw Women’s Championship!

After being out of the limelight for a while as a wrestler, things are finally getting better for the Empress. In the meantime, when she had very little to do, she started her own channel on YouTube, but now she has a big chance.

Many fans believe The Empress of Tomorrow could dethrone the WWE Raw Women’s Champion. Her feud goes back to 2018. In the past, Asuka was the longest reigning NXT woman winner. The WWE is now trying to restore this status.

Becky has fought Asuka since her feud resumed that year. The Empress also interfered in Becky’s TLC match and has been an eyesore to her ever since.

Although I don’t really know where that would leave the Kabuki Warriors as a tag team, it would be interesting to see what Asuka will do as a raw women’s champion and half of the women’s tag team champions.