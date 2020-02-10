WWE announces the new 70,000 SoFi stadium in Los Angeles as a WrestleMania 37 host that will open later this year – The Sun.

WWE is reported to announce Los Angeles as the location for WrestleMania 37.

The brand new SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California with a total value of GBP 3.85 billion will be the scene of the extravagant event next year.

The £ 3.85 billion SoFi stadium in LA is set to host WrestleMania next year

The stadium will have an expandable capacity of over 100,000

This emerges from the Wrestling Observer newsletter about Cageside Seats, which claims the message will be confirmed today.

This year’s WWE Extravaganza will take place on April 5th in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium.

However, planning for the 2021 issue is well underway and LA has long been the goal.

The SoFi Stadium, located on the former Hollywood Park Racetrack site and 3 miles from LAX, will be the new home of the NFL teams Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Once construction is complete and opening later this year, the stunning complex will have a capacity of 70,240.

But that can be expanded for major events, which could mean that 100,240 can sneak in for the immortals showcase.

It won’t be the first time that the world’s greatest wrestling show takes place in LA.

WrestleMania II, VII, XII and 16 all took place in the area.

And the 21st edition of the spectacle took place in 2005, when both John Cena and Batista won world titles for the first time.

In WrestleMania 21, The Undertaker defeated Randy Orton and Edge won the first money in the banker’s game.

