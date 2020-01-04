WWE Alum Cameron returns to wrestling on Mania Weekend

Loading...

WrestleMania weekend is much more than WWE these days. Since the city where it takes place (Tampa this year) is full of wrestling fans, indie wrestlers and promoters also arrive, so every free moment can be filled with every conceivable type of wrestling, not just what WWE has to offer. It also makes it a weekend full of surprises, and we've already received at least one surprise, as an artist that no one expected to return to a ring does.

As part of Effy's Big Gay Brunch, Ariane Andrew will perform as a non-traditional wrestling event for the first time in about four years. Ariane was known as Cameron in the WWE, but she was never exactly known for wrestling. Along with Naomi, she was a funk adactyl and a star in the first four seasons of Total Divas.

She has also been remembered as a candidate in season 5 of Tough Enough, where her choice of a favorite wrestling match is known to leave Steve Austin speechless. If WWE fans mention her at all, she usually makes fun of it, or the time she tried to hold Naomi when the latter was on her stomach.

In late 2015, Cameron returned to NXT to improve her wrestling skills. After all, she had been hired at a time when wrestling skills weren't what WWE was looking for in an actress, but the tide had changed. How much better she could get would remain a mystery, however, since she was released in spring 2016.

It remains to be seen whether Ariane is serious about indie wrestling or just an attraction for Effy's show. But the Big Gay Brunch is likely to appeal to many of the same wrestling fans who like Total Divas, and therefore prefers to remember Ariane Andrew than those who don't.

(tagsToTranslate) Prowrestling (t) Ariane Andrew (t) Cameron (t) Effy (t) Independent Wrestling (t) Pro Wrestling (t) WWE