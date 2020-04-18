WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition Full Version Free Download
DLC
WWE 2K19 – Rey Mysterio and Ronda Rousey
WWE 2K19 – Season Pass
WWE 2K19 – WOOOOO! Edition pack
WWE 2K19 – Accelerator
WWE 2K19 – MyPlayer KickStart
Technical specifications of this version.
Game version: V1.02 + 1.03 +1.04 + All DLC
Interface language: English
Audio language: English
Game file name: WWE_2K19_Repack.zip
Game download size: 39 GB
MD5SUM: 2386466fe55fe4c0200abc8467142da4
WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition system requirements
Before you start downloading the WWE 2K19 Deluxe Digital Edition for free, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: 64 bit: Windows® 7 (latest updates)
Processor: Intel Core i5-3550 / AMD FX 8150
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 670 / Radeon HD 7850
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 50 GB of available space
Sound card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card
Additional Notes: at least 2 GB of DDR video memory
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
Operating system: 64-bit: Windows® 7, Windows® 8 (8.1) or Windows® 10 (latest updates)
Processor: Intel Core i7 3770 / AMD FX-8350
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 970 / AMD GPU Radeon R9 290X
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 50 GB of available space
Sound card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card
