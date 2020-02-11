WVU law students are stranded in Chicago on their way to a New Orleans legal competition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A team from the West Virginia University College of Law participated in the national final of a New Orleans legal competition, but hardly made it there because it was stranded at an airport.

The team of four was one of seven teams that participated in the American Bar Association’s lawyer competition for labor and employment procedures, which was held in late January. On the way there, however, they were stuck at an airport in Chicago due to bad weather.

“We just thought we’d come down early and prepare some things we didn’t have time for the night before. We thought we had time to practice and have the evening to do what we had to do.” one of the team members Lauren Mahaney said.

Mahaney said she knew that flying through Chicago could be problematic due to the weather, but they still hadn’t expected to have problems. When the weather weakened, they had to decide whether to give up or go from Chicago to New Orleans.

Mahaney said the team was unlucky when the three coaches who traveled with them stepped in.

“They were probably the only reason we made it down there,” she said. “As with our competitors, we were all very unsure when we were sitting at Chicago airport and all of our coaches acted at the same time and made the decision that we wanted to drive, but asked ourselves whether we wanted to. One of our coaches made sure our luggage got where we needed to go, one of the coaches picked up the rental car and the other made sure we got clothes because we had nothing to compete with. “

The team made it on time and ended up fifth, despite losing a lot of notes in checked baggage and not having much preparation time when it arrived.

It’s Mahaney’s last year at the law school, so she won’t be able to attend next year. However, she said she had recommendations for the future to avoid hectic times. The most important aspect she said was to practice as much as possible and try to memorize her case.

“I think the most important thing is probably just to make sure you know your study is complete,” Mahaney said.