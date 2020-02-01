Wuhan Coronavirus ‘Super-Spreaders’ can be wildcards

Stopping the spread of a rapidly emerging disease requires masterly medical detective work, including tracing infected people and figuring out their web of contacts, steps that are essential to understand how it is transmitted. US public health officials are following those paths to quickly detect new cases of the Wuhan corona virus, including the report of a sixth American infection – the husband of a woman who fell ill after traveling home from China to Chicago – followed by a seventh, in California, on Friday.

Yet there is a potential wildcard, a deviation that causes the most careful calculations. For still unclear reasons, some people, known as super-spreaders, transmit diseases much more easily than others, and for many more people. Like an infectious grenade, they can cause a sudden cluster of diseases. “These super-spreading events are very unique and out of the world of averages,” says Michael Osterholm, infectious disease expert and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. But super scattering can shape the trajectory of an outbreak in unexpected ways, making it more difficult to control. Instead of infecting just a few people close to them, a super spreader can accidentally infect dozens – spreading the disease elsewhere.

There is no particular transfer rate that qualifies a person as a super spreader; it depends on the average for each disease. During the SARS epidemic, a study between US and Chinese health officials identified everyone who had infected at least eight people. When the MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) coronavirus broke out in South Korea in 2015, experts set the limit for anyone who had infected six or more.

So far, only a hint of super-spreading has surfaced during the corona virus outbreak in Wuhan, China: A Chinese respiratory disease expert gave an early report that 14 hospital workers became ill from a single patient. But given the history of other new corona viruses and the rapid increase in the number of cases in China, there are probably some infection clusters there.

The outbreak in China may consist of people who have infected many others, as well as people who have not transmitted the disease to anyone. But the patterns are hard to detect, says Larry Anderson, an expert in infectious diseases at Emory University in Atlanta. “Super-spreading events may happen, but we know nothing about it,” says Anderson, who was previously at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where he led the US response to the 2003 SARS outbreak.

Super spread plays a role in many diseases, from ebola to tuberculosis. Dozens of years ago, a team of epidemiologists at Oxford University analyzed patterns in the spread of malaria, HIV and other diseases, and discovered that 20 percent of infected people spread 80 percent of infections, an estimate known as the 20- 80 line. (That ratio may vary because the transmission of some diseases is more super-spreading than others, but the general concept applies.)

Super-spread events were particularly fatal in the spread of SARS, a genetic cousin of the Wuhan virus, the World Health Organization later concluded. Like the Wuhan virus, SARS is a corona virus that appears to have originated in bats and spread to humans through another infected animal on the market. On January 31, 2003, before SARS even got its name, a patient with an unusual form of pneumonia was transferred to three hospitals in Guangzhou, China, which infected 82 people, including an ambulance driver. A few weeks later, a physician who had become ill from treating patients with atypical pneumonia stayed at the Metropole Hotel in Hong Kong. He infected 12 people there – travelers who took the disease to Singapore, Vietnam, Canada, Ireland and the United States. Those super-spreading events were not immediately discovered – but they were later seen as crucial to the early development of the outbreak.

