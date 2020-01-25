Wuhan bans cars, Hong Kong closes schools while the virus spreads

BEIJING (AP) – The virus-infested Chinese city of Wuhan, which was already closed, banned most of the vehicle use from downtown. Hong Kong has announced plans to close schools for two weeks, as authorities struggled on Saturday to spread an illness that has infected over 1,200 people and killed 41.

Hong Kong Prime Minister Carrie Lam said her government will increase its response to emergencies and close elementary and secondary schools for another two weeks, in addition to the New Year holidays next week. They will reopen on February 17th.

Lam said direct flights and trains from Wuhan would be blocked. The outbreak started in the city in central China and has spread across the country and overseas, fueled by millions of people who have traveled during the country’s biggest vacation.

In view of the growing strain on the health system in Wuhan, the official Xinhua news agency reported that the city was planning to build a second provisional hospital with around 1,000 beds. The city has already announced that the construction of a hospital of the same size is ongoing and is expected to be completed on February 3.

The vast majority of infections and all deaths occurred in mainland China, but new cases are emerging. Australia and Malaysia reported their first cases on Saturday and Japan the third. France confirmed three cases on Friday, the first in Europe, and the United States identified the second, a Chicago woman who had returned from China.

The new virus comes from a large family of so-called corona viruses, some of which cause nothing worse than a cold. It causes cold and flu-like symptoms such as cough and fever and, at worst, shortness of breath. It can worsen pneumonia, which can be fatal.

A level 1 public health alert has been activated in most of China’s provinces and cities, which is the highest in a four-tier system, according to the China Daily.

China cut trains, planes, and other connections to Wuhan, as well as urban public transportation, on Wednesday, and continuously extended the blockade to 16 surrounding cities with a total population of more than 50 million people larger than New York. London, Paris and Moscow together.

The cities of Yichang, Suizhou and Jingzhou were the last on Friday evening and Saturday.

Wuhan went one step further on Saturday, announcing that the use of vehicles, including private cars, would be banned in city centers after midnight, the state media reported. After that, only approved vehicles for deliveries and other purposes should be allowed, according to the reports.

The city of 11 million people, led by local committees, will distribute 6,000 taxis to different parts of the city to help people get around, the state-owned English-language daily China Daily said.

In Hong Kong, where five cases of illness were confirmed, a marathon in which 70,000 participants were expected to take part on February 9 was canceled, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

China’s biggest holiday, the Lunar New Year, took place on Saturday in the shadow of the worrying new virus. The authorities canceled a variety of Lunar New Year events and closed major tourist attractions and cinemas.

The National Health Commission reported an increase in the number of infected to 1,287. The latest survey from 29 provinces and cities across China included 237 patients in severe condition. Of the 41 deaths, 39 occurred in Hubei Province, where Wuhan is the capital, and one each in Hebei and Heilongjiang Provinces.

Most of the deaths were elderly, although a 36-year-old man died in Hubei earlier this week.

Health authorities in Hechi City, Guangxi Province said that a 2-year-old girl from Wuhan was diagnosed with an illness after arriving in the city.

The Australian state of Victoria announced its first case on Saturday, a Chinese man in his fifties who returned from China last week, and the state of New South Wales confirmed three more cases later that day.

Malaysia reported that three people had had a positive test on Friday, all of a father and son from Wuhan who had been diagnosed with the virus in neighboring Singapore. Japan confirmed a third case, a Chinese tourist in his thirties who arrived from Wuhan on January 18.

The National Health Commission announced that medical teams from outside Hubei are being used to deal with the outbreak. A day after the distribution of online videos, crowds were shown in masks that were lined up for exams and complaints and whose family members had been rejected in hospitals with the capacity.

The Chinese military deployed 450 medical personnel, some experienced in previous outbreaks, including SARS and Ebola, who arrived in Wuhan late Friday evening to treat the many patients with viral pneumonia, Xinhua reported.

Xinhua also said medical supplies will be brought into the city, including 14,000 protective suits and 110,000 pairs of gloves from the central medical reserves, as well as masks and goggles.

The rapid increase in reported deaths and diseases does not necessarily mean that the crisis is getting worse, but could reflect better monitoring and reporting of the newly discovered virus.

It is not clear how deadly the new coronavirus is, or whether it is as dangerous as the normal flu that kills tens of thousands of people every year in the United States alone.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expect more Americans to be diagnosed with the virus.

The outbreak has greatly slowed down the lunar new year in China, the first day of the year of the rats.

Temples closed their doors, Beijing’s Forbidden City, Shanghai Disneyland and other major tourist destinations were closed, and restaurant reservations were canceled before the holiday, usually during family reunions, sightseeing tours, and other 1.4 billion people’s festivities in the country.

“We originally wanted to return to my wife’s hometown and bought train tickets for the departure this afternoon,” said Li Mengbin, who was walking the moat of the closed Forbidden City. “In the end we canceled. But I’m still happy to celebrate the New Year in Beijing, which I haven’t had in a few years. “

___

Associate press researcher Henry Hou and video journalist Dake Kang contributed to this report.