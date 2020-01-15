WT university police are fighting current rumors of human trafficking

There have recently been rumors that people pretending to be a religious group have actually been involved in human trafficking. Bad gasoline flows so to speak.

WT’s UPD responded to these rumors in a long post on Facebook. They basically said that while the way these people recruited members may have been “unorthodox”, nothing illegal has happened.

As you put it on Facebook:

In this situation, there is no evidence that these claims or rumors are valid.

You can see the entire post below, which includes some security tips.

Religious groups can be a little strange when they choose to cut neighborhoods. I’ve been part of one before and did these kinds of things in the “name of the Lord”.

Looking back now, I wish I hadn’t.

If they come up to you, just say that you are not interested and move on. Do not stop. Go on. Be like Dory and just keep swimming.

Or do what I did recently with some well-meaning Jehovah’s Witnesses. Tell them you’re busy, but come back on Monday.

Then move on Saturday.