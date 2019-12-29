WSU will organize a panel discussion on January 13 about the 2020 census

Loading...

OGDEN – The Weber Historical Society's conference series will organize a round table on the 2020 census.

The discussion, titled "Wildcats Count", will take place on Monday, January 13 at 7 p.m. at the Hurst Center Dumke Legacy Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

Mallory Bateman, coordinator of the State Data Center and senior research analyst at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, and Hollie Gilliland, Golden Spike Chapter of the Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will participate in the panel . Bateman will discuss the use of census data demographically, and Gilliland will explore the use of data in archival research for genealogical purposes.

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions, share concerns and learn how they can help university efforts to get people counted. Professor of political science Leah Murray will facilitate the discussion.

The United States Census is a count of the current population within the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five territories of the United States. The US Census Bureau UU. Perform the census every 10 years as provided by the Constitution. An invitation to participate online, by phone or by mail will be sent to all homes before April 1. This is the first time that an online response option will be available.

The census provides data that legislators, government agencies, business owners and others use to provide daily services, products and support to the community. The federal government uses the data to distribute billions of dollars in funds to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources.

The results also determine the number of seats in the Congress of each state, as well as the way in which legislative and school districts will be drawn. The 2020 census marks the 24th time that the United States counts its population since 1790.