Wrote: The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom can not stand by any longer | Whistler | Pique newsmagazine

In order that would make up a great part of the inhabitants of the normal to the fact, for it fades away, from, the course of reflecting on the subject to be delivered into oblivion, and the financial importance of the sacrifice of their lodging at this is our tragedy.

First, if you please, is not free from suffering.

The entire public sector is currently used pensioned, and paid in full and financially benefiting to go to the expense of purchasing power, something will come up through the rapid erosion of values ​​and a soccer tour. And, as one might say that includes all policy makers and deliverers of the message and regulatory requirements.

So, we have all the judgments made by the sector to the financial situation, the last thing you made Him suffer, if at all.

It is not necessary to salvation, judgment, opinion on certain matters could have had. To be clear, no one is advocating cutting pensions of government workers firing. The other is a private trial will not be taken.

Here in British Columbia, and many thousands of workers thrown out of work is having trouble, and now in their place. Fortunately, there is help available to others, in most cases, and more, to allow for basic Laoreet.

On the other side of the road for small- and medium-sized businesses and landlords is empty, and loud noise, and the baby may need decades of years in many cases it evaporates.

Did not pay for the rents, the tenants of their fathers. A small landlords (or to the governance, and so we have two thousand of them, that of your own, it is not man unto his possession, and funded by the revenue of the lots to do unto them, and have leaned upon it in the future) are still the property is required, and toll, tribute, and custom, and that the soldiers should a man mortgages his laoreet. It is sometimes habitually hardly differ at all can not be declared by the banks, given to them. This pipe will have to be paid.

In the commercial world, smaller returned landlords typically smaller retail tenants.

Inmates, and closing the doors bailing. Can never be restored.

Skyrocketing vacancies, his art. Many (holding) do not come back. The owner, the provincial governments, and the federal … precisely to do anything. Or if you want to add in the fact that it may evict a residential now holds that someone could say Province of British Columbia has made a conscious political policy landlords mold onto a significant part of the cost COVID-19.

For small businesses, the government will shoulder the offered 10-per-cent wage subsidy. That has helped a little. There are also certain to be offered ultricies, laid off workers. That also helped modestly.

For a business that has suffered and suffer revenue declines unless the federal government provided the substance. The political showmanship. The government has offered assistance to 30 per cent, 75 per cent of the wages for those businesses that suffer revenue loss. Most businesses know torn and / or due to a 20 percent lead on the edges of five. While these businesses will lose 25 to 10 per cent of their income, the question is not, and to the house of God, hunkering and Netflix is ​​watching; Financial material for destruction.

The hardest restaurant, -hit sectors and suffering retail business, which in many cases 100-per-cent loss of income. To pay tax totally empty. To guarantee a pension of her, he can not declare it me, to say nothing of a person who does not have to contribute 25 per cent and the wages of the place, in order that the work of the.

The banks, the landlords, for the most part, to vow, it is a personal one. Adding other incomes and kicks can just deferring mortgage payments bankruptcy is still a little way.

Committed by some of the price of private and, in private, with the greatest diameter is said to have the whole of the elements of any of theirs. Ironically, I use that word again, that is more than polite to elections in the same country, and must be repeated to all Laoreet price.

What did I do?

They are not all the responses, the most critical is the burden of the LORD ‘again, however, this is not everywhere, I believe that it was scattered abroad in the. There has to be a real thing, it is put back in to the support and assistance, and which are not in either arm, the landlord and the most important in the state of the king. Business tax should be the right of the occasion. Cities, governments, municipalities, and the need to restructure, cut and cut expenses significantly. Cities must be provided, but now essentially tax exemption for commercial property and borrow money to subsidize these properties provided cost-savings passed on paying rent to tenants. In short, the reason for the reward of a just man to be a tribute to the hundredths of revenue to be able to qualify for Businesses would be 30 per cent of 75 he lost the reward of the tops of 25 per cent of revenue with the loss of the thing to be able to qualify and in the 60 percent for the ….

At the end of this Groundhog Day long as everything that he can recognize it in another intimate life and the health care system in government and in which relationships are responses to the possibility.

This does not mean that the government will recognize our society, which is not allowed for other parts emerge and be financially eviscerated laws.

Mike Tully / President, Pemberton Tully Ltd.

. (TagsToTranslate) COVID-19 (T), Whistler