Wrong way diver: sea lion cub rescued after attempting to cross California highway

LONG BEACH, CA (KCBS / KCAL) – A sea lion pup rescued after trying to cross the busy 710 Freeway in Long Beach was on its way to recovery on Thursday night.

Last week a driver called the police after seeing the animal on the side of the highway.

When officers arrived on the California Highway Patrol, the sea lion crawled under one of their cars.

The officers used a dog snare to get her out and placed her in their patrol car until Long Beach Animal Control could pick her up and bring her safely to the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro.

“Every year we find a few animals that are far beyond their habitat,” said Lauren Palmer, a veterinarian at the center. “I don’t think she knew she was on her way to the highway, so she probably didn’t know where she was going.”

The sea lion pup will work on weight gain – she is about 40 pounds under veterinarians – before being released into the wild again.

