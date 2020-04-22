Writer Halloween Kills calls the sequel “bigger, worse and more meaningful”

The writer of the upcoming Halloween stage Halloween Kills has been tempted that the sequel is even more scary than the amazing reboot of 2018.

Scott Teems wrote the screenplay for the new film with director David Gordon Green and Danny McBride. The film turned filming back in November 2019.

Talking to MovieWeb, Teems revealed that he had edited the film early on and was impressed with how it elevated the beginning of the original.

“I can’t say anything about it, but I’m excited about it,” he said. “I saw it roughly a few weeks ago and I’m a little biased, but my gut says people who are like the latter are very excited about it.

“I think it’s like the first on steroids. This is indeed the first bigger, worse and more meaningful version. “

Jamie Lee Curtis deplores Laurie Strode’s role in Halloween Kills. He has been a common face in the franchise process since its launch in 1978. Judy Greer and Andi Matichak also returned as their daughters and grandchildren, respectively.

Halloween Kills was scheduled to be released appropriately in October this year, but it remains to be seen whether it will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Similarly, filming for the next installment, the end of Halloween, was due to begin this summer, but could be postponed to a later date.

Halloween Kills is scheduled to hit theaters on October 15. Are you looking for horror movies while locked? Check out the rounding of our best horror movies on Netflix.