WrestleMania Match Might Be From Amazon Buying WWE Content?

WrestleMania match may be off

Photo credit: Provided via WWE.com

Only one game is currently confirmed for WrestleMania 36 and this is the WWE championship. As for the Universal Championship, the plan for months was that Roman Reigns fought “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for gold.

This match could change based on what happened on SmackDown. On Friday, we learned that Goldberg would fight Wyatt for the title at the Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia later this month. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed how WWE could deal with Reigns vs. Goldberg could go for the value of the marquee.

“You have to protect (Goldberg) and he has to be Bill Goldberg,” said Meltzer. “If you start fucking with him, he won’t mean anything. The reality is that for WrestleMania, the marquee value at WrestleMania is as high as it has been with The Fiend all year round. Reigns and Bill Goldberg are getting more fan interest to have. “

Since Wyatt returned to WWE with the gimmick “The Fiend” over the summer, he has been unstoppable. Whoever gets in the way has lost a one-sided fight. Goldberg is usually known for its quick wins.

Last year, Goldberg was embarrassed by the Undertaker during Crown Jewel’s debacle. But he could go back to SummerSlam and crush Dolph Ziggler.

Since WrestleMania 36 is less than 60 days away, the WWE must start finalizing their top matches. Given that Reigns, Goldberg and Wyatt are popular names, we should have a clear idea of ​​their WrestleMania roles by the time Super ShowDown finishes.

Amazon buying WWE content?

Photo credit: Provided via WWE.com

WWE released the latest quarterly report with comments from Vince McMahon. In the report, McMahon stated that the WWE has several streaming services that are interested in their content.

McMahon called a particular streaming service, but found that it was “main content”. As a result, Steven Muehlhausen from Sporting News Amazon brought to his knees.

Since McMahon uses the word “major,” it appears that he is not talking about all of the WWE material. Instead, it probably refers to the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor series.

Vince is very busy right now. The XFL restarted on the weekend after 20 years of absence. WWE Creative is also busy preparing for WrestleMania 36. WWE also released its two co-presidents last week. This last step dropped the WWE share.

There has been talk of changing the WWE network, and this could include incorporation into another company. Given the value of Amazon, content from the WWE network should add value.