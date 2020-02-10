WrestleMania 37 location confirmed + Matt Riddle feud not over?

WrestleMania 37 Location Confirmed

Photo credit: provided via wwe.com

BREAKING: As reported for the first time by @ArashMarkazi in @WrestleMania, @SoFiStadium will return to Los Angeles in 2021 https://t.co/MUVTVvtfCw

– WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) February 10, 2020

We’re only on our way to WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, but now we know where WE’s WrestleMania 37 will take place next year. Apparently we also recorded the data.

WWE announces that Wrestlemania 37 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. #wrestlemania #wwe #brocklesnar #romanreigns #thefiend #danielbryan #hulkhogan #tripleh # wrestlemania36 # wrestlemania37 pic.twitter.com/CHcIQLogOf

– Motown Rundown (@MotownRundown_) February 10, 2020

Rumor has it that the 2021 edition of WWE’s largest PPV of the year will take place in Los Angeles, California. The venue is the unopened SoFi stadium. The facility is the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. The facility will open this year.

The expected capacity for a soccer game is north of 70,000 fans. WrestleMania will increase this capacity and use the field area for floor seating. The expectation is that these additional seats would allow more than 100,000 fans to attend the celebrations.

When is this next WrestleMania coming? According to the Los Angeles Times article, next year’s show is scheduled for Sunday March 28th.

Nevertheless, it will be nice if the immortals showcase tries out another new football stadium. Vince McMahon will no doubt want to fill the building. It’s never too early to wonder if, given the location, Vince could try to get The Rock to run the event in a meaningful, ticket-generating capacity.

Did we last see from Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar?

Photo credit: Provided via WWE.com

Matt Riddle has long expressed a desire to retire Brock Lesnar. The two men hadn’t crossed the paths … until the Royal Rumble 2020. Given what Riddle said about the beast, it’s understandable why Lesnar wasn’t happy to see the king of the brothers.

In addition, Riddle was far from pleasant during the rumble match, and some wondered if that didn’t mean he had crazy heat. On the plus side, Riddle was not eliminated as part of Lesnar’s dominance at the opening.

NXT superstars are now not allowed to target key talent through social media unless everyone involved knows it comes first. This new limitation certainly seems to be inspired by Matt Riddle. Riddle even recently flirted with this new policy.

With all of that out there, we are now seeing something fascinating through Wrestling Observer. According to Dave Meltzer, NXT Riddle gave the green light to “follow up on the Brock stuff”.

Report: Matt Riddle receives green light from WWE NXT to continue calling Brock Lesnar – https://t.co/64NweY9wuu

– Cultaholic (@Cultaholic) February 10, 2020

Of course there is not much else there. No word on whether this means pursuing as part of a story and on social media. It is quite possible that this was a blessing, that Riddle distanced himself from social media and cleared the air with the current WWE champion. We may never find out.