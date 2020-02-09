Wreck identification 95 years after the ship’s disappearance, theories are put to the test: NPR

An archive picture of the SS Cotopaxi, taken in 1920.

Tradition has it that the SS Cotopaxi was swallowed up by the infamous Bermuda Triangle after the steamer, and all 32 crew members on board disappeared in 1925 inexplicably.

In the science fiction film Close Encounters of the Third Kind, aliens are responsible for the disappearance of the ship.

But a team of divers identified the ship and exposed the fictions, theories, and conspiracies that have emerged over the years. And unlike Close Encounters, the ship was not found in the Gobi Desert, but 35 miles off St. Augustine in Florida.

The Cotopaxi had started their normal route between Charleston, S.C. and Havana, Cuba, with a load of coal when caught in a strong storm, Michael Barnette found.

The wreck is not within the boundaries of the Bermuda Triangle – a region in the Atlantic Ocean with corners in South Florida, Bermuda and Puerto Rico that have been blamed for inexplicable disappearance.

Barnette discovered the destroyed ship for the first time 15 years ago, but proving that it really was the Cotopaxi became a real challenge. He knew that a ship had sunk off St. Augustine, but it had long been in the sand and he needed a well-trained eye to identify the debris.

“It’s almost like a crime scene or plane accident where you try to put everything back together because it’s not a Hollywood movie set,” Barnette said on Sunday’s NPR weekend.

Barnette, a marine biologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, outlined his mission to get to the bottom of the so-called “bear wreck” in the Science Channel series Shipwreck Secrets, which airs on Sunday.

He and his diving partner took extensive measurements of the ship and compared them with the blueprints used to build the Cotopaxi.

It took them about 12 dives to make all of the required measurements. They even found old pieces of coal as they would have been in the Cotopaxi holds. But to definitely confirm that the rubble was the cotopaxi, Barnette had to go through more historical documents.

He came across a lawsuit filed by family members of the lost crew against the company that owned the ship. A carpenter assigned to repair hatch covers testified that many similar ships had a design flaw: water that was washed over the deck would get into the hold and the ship could capsize and sink.

There was also a record of an emergency call from the Cotopaxi: the evidence was lined up again. His coordinates did not point to the Bermuda Triangle, but to the north and west – about 32 kilometers from the suspicious wreck off St. Augustine.

Barnette is confident and happy with his discovery – but also humble about the extent of what has been lost.

“As divers, we want to identify these shipwrecks,” he said. “So you get excited when you actually do it, but then you go through an emotional roller coaster ride sometimes, and when you realize what this ship is, you also learn what it means: in this case, the grave of 32 men.”

For Father Gregory West of Charleston, identifying the cotopaxi meant the end of a family secret. His great uncle Robert Fulcher belonged to the ship’s crew.

“It really helps to graduate,” he said. “Now we know exactly where the ship sank, where its remains lay, the cause of the sinking. It was not due to sea monsters or whirlpools or extraterrestrials or the like in the Bermuda Triangle.”

However, West does not completely rule out the supernatural. A few nights after the news of the discovery, he switched the television to a movie channel to find an uncanny coincidence.

“It started 15 minutes earlier, close encounters of the third kind,” he said. “So I had a kind of crazy moment – maybe Uncle Roberts called me.”

Hannah Hagemann and Ed McNulty from NPR produced and edited this story for broadcast. Emma Bowman adapted it for the web.