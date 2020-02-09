WRAPUP 3-China’s coronavirus deaths outperform SARS as millions tumble again

China increased the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak to 811 on Sunday, exceeding the number of people killed worldwide by the SARS epidemic. The authorities planned that millions of people would return to work after a long New Year break.

Many of the otherwise lively cities in China have almost become ghost towns in the past two weeks when the rulers of the Communist Party ordered virtual blocks, canceled flights, closed factories, and closed schools.

A large number of jobs and schools will remain closed on Monday, and many employees will work from home.

The extent of potential damage to an economy that has been the driver of global growth in recent years has affected financial markets as stocks plummeted and investors moved to safe havens such as gold, bonds and the Japanese yen.

China’s cabinet said on Sunday that it would coordinate with traffic authorities to ensure the smooth return of workers in key industries such as food and medicine.

The State Council’s special coronavirus group also called for workers to return in batches, not all at once, to reduce the risk of infection.

China’s ambassador to the UK described the newly identified virus in an interview with BBC Television on Sunday as “the enemy of humanity,” but added that it was “controllable, avoidable, curable”.

“At this moment, it is very difficult to predict when we will have a turning point,” said Liu Xiaoming. “We hope to be there soon, but the isolation and quarantine measures have been very effective.”

China’s National Health Commission recorded another 89 deaths on Saturday, surpassing the 774 who died from SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2002/2003.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China was 37,198, as the commission data showed. New infections registered the first decline since February 1 and fell below 3,000 to 2,656 cases. There were 2,147 cases in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The virus has also spread to at least 27 countries and regions, according to a Reuters count that is based on official reports and has infected more than 330 people. Two deaths have been reported outside mainland China – both by Chinese nationals.

Distrust and dismay

When millions of Chinese were ready to go back to work, Weibo, China’s Twitter equivalent, showed the public’s dismay and distrust of official figures.

“Even more frustrating is that this is just the” official “data,” said one user.

“We all know that we can’t buy masks anywhere. Why do we still go to work?” said a second.

“More than 20,000 doctors and nurses across the country have been sent to Hubei, but why are the numbers still increasing?” asked a third.

The authorities had advised companies to allow up to an additional 10 days to pass for the holidays that ended in late January, and some restrictions were maintained.

Gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Sunday that it had asked employees to continue working from home until February 21.

The Hebei Province, which surrounds Beijing, will keep schools closed until March 1, the people’s newspaper said. Several provinces closed the schools by the end of February.

The local government in Shenzhen’s southern manufacturing center denied a report by the Nikkei daily that Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn Technology Co Ltd blocked a plan to resume production in China from Monday. The company will restart after the inspections are completed, it said.

GLOBAL ALARM

Among the most recent deaths, 81 were in Hubei.

An American in the provincial capital of Wuhan, where the outbreak began, became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim. The Washington Post identified him as Hong Ling, a 53-year-old geneticist who studied rare diseases in Berkeley.

Joseph Eisenberg, professor of epidemiology at the School of Public Health at the University of Michigan, said it was too early to say whether the epidemic had peaked.

“Even if the reported cases peak, we don’t know what will happen to the unreported cases,” he said.

Major cities and capitals have announced new travel restrictions as concerns about the spread of the virus have increased.

Hong Kong, ruled by the Chinese, introduced a two-week quarantine on Saturday for anyone arriving from the mainland or who has been there for the past 14 days. Malaysia has extended the ban on visitors to China.

France issued a new travel guide for its citizens and said it would not recommend traveling to China unless there was an “imperative” reason. Italy asked the children from China to voluntarily stay away from school for two weeks.

The youngest patients outside of China include five British citizens who live in a mountain village in Haute-Savoie in the Alps, French health authorities said. They fear further infections in a busy time in the ski season.

Princess Cruises, operator of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which was quarantined off the coast of Japan, said six other people had performed positive tests, bringing the total number of cases on board to 70.

