Wozniacki still has the answers

She then asked for more original questions. When asked only about tennis, she said, “I can’t really say that I like to eat bananas.”

Tickled, media obliged. Wozniacki talked about cricket – she’d just met Aaron Finch and Peter Siddle – and their hope for their beloved and repressed Liverpool after Kenny Dalglish was appointed manager.

She talked about global warming. “We shouldn’t be flying that much,” she said. “It doesn’t really help.” Making cars electric, boosting public transport, becoming environmentally friendly. “When you take a shower, you don’t stay there for half an hour,” she said. “Two minutes is enough, even for girls.”

Marriage and children? “I have to find a man first,” she said. She praised “honesty, understanding what I’m doing, maybe an athlete myself”. She would go out with Rory McIlroy and is now married to retired basketball player David Lee.

Later that year, Wozniacki attended a Novak Djokovic press conference in Wimbledon, where he represented the fictional Monaco news and asked him about his streak of bad luck. It was one. Amused, Djokovic said he would try to emulate the women’s player’s number 1. She knew her

Even then, Wozniacki loved the sporting challenge of tennis, but less so the view of the navel. During a valued and high profile career that rarely goes outside the top 10, she has largely adapted, but she has now escaped at 29. In the other world there are other questions.

But not yet. On Wednesday at Margaret Court Arena, she came after two mishaps in both sets to withstand the boisterous Ukrainian teen Dayana Yastremska 7-5, 7-5. It was a match that could be called Vintage Wozniacki, the perfect defender of the game in her day.

Yastremska kicked Wozniacki off the pitch early. “I just thought to myself, it can’t go on,” said Wozniacki. At 1-5, she hoped that her career would last only 30 minutes.

But she climbed because she does. Slowly she linked shots to make rallies, rallies to score, points to play. Fourteen points in a row became six games in a row to win the set. The wildness of Yastremska helped. At the end of the game, the number of errors not forced would be 15-47.

Scrambling alone is not enough, which may explain why Melbourne will remain Wozniacki’s only main theme in 2018. But it has won its universal admiration and decent life and now a Melbourne Park lap of honor.

After the 0: 3 in the second set, she had to climb again and did so. But when she tried to stay in the points, Yastremska tried to stay in the match. After a medical break, she showed up with a bandaged thigh. “I don’t think anything was wrong,” said Wozniacki. “It went well. It’s a trick she’s done before, and I knew it was coming. “Obviously the time for diplomacy was over.

If it was a tactical distraction, it failed for Yastremska. The match was done, she strutted away, still with a ball in her skirt. At the age of 19, she has significantly more tennis to play. Wozniacki does not, but he hopes for at least two more games. In the fourth round she might meet Serena Williams, a real friend. That would be an encore.

Wozniacki no longer has the need to liven up her own media reviews. The years tamed her like most people between 20 and 29. We ask, she answers, orthodoxy prevails, life goes on. She was happy to hold out and then defeat a tough opponent, happy with the support of the crowd, was warmed to hear Neil Diamond’s sweet Caroline again about the PA, etc. Boring? Could be. Content? Yes.

Finch and Siddle are still on the news. Dalglish didn’t last long, but Liverpool’s fate has changed, and how. Climate change is more topical than ever, literally the hot topic. The marriage question is settled, the child question is still open.

But bananas?

Greg Baum is a senior sports columnist and associate editor at The Age.

