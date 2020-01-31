Wow, Owen Wilson joins the “Loki” Disney Plus series

Here’s an intriguingly big news for your weekend: Variety reports that Owen Wilson has been hired for an unspecified role in the upcoming Disney + Marvel series focused on Loki, the naughty alien god of Tom Hiddleston.

They don’t know who Wilson could play in the show …

The exact details of Wilson’s role are kept hidden. Tom Hiddleston will play the lead role in the series and get his role back from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Variety only reported in November that Sophia Di Martino is also attached to star.

There is very little concrete information about the Loki series – apart from the fact that it will contain the version of the character who escaped from the Avengers during the heroic journey to the past in Avengam – so it is difficult to even make a guess collect. He could play another Asgardian, although most of the notable characters in that particular world have already been played in one of the Thor movies – and most of them had already been killed. He could play a human, or maybe even another superhero. All that feels safe to predict at the moment, given Wilson’s casting, is that he will be an extremely laid-back guy. (Soooo … maybe Rick Jones?)

Loki is expected to debut on Disney + in early 2021.

