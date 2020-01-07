Wounded Raptors open as home bets against Blazers at home

Loading...

The Toronto Raptors will record consecutive victories for the first time in eight games when they come home on Tuesday night to include the Portland Trail Blazers as small opening favorites on NBA opportunities in sports books followed by OddsShark. com.

Toronto comes Saturday with a decisive 121-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets as a two-point road underdog, but the team failed to find consistency while it fell to completely beating in four of the seven outings in the match-up Tuesday night went to Scotiabank Arena.

An outburst of injuries has contributed to the recent misery of the Raptors. In addition to Marc Gasol, Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell, who all remain on the sidelines indefinitely, Fred VanVleet is eliminated for Tuesday’s game after a hamstring injury in Saturday’s victory in Brooklyn. VanVleet led all scorers with 29 points and 11 assists against the Nets.

Although the loss of VanVleet is a setback, the Raptors have had regular success against Portland. Toronto won a decisive 114-106 win in Portland as a 2.5-point underdog on November 13 to improve to 8-1 SU in the past nine encounters with the Trail Blazers, including four straight hardwood wins at home. According to the OddsShark NBA database, however, the Raptors failed to regularly reward gamblers in collisions with the Trail Blazers, and went 5-4 against the spread over their past nine meetings, including an average 2-2 ATS score home.

The Trail Blazers continue a five-game road trip in Toronto looking for answers after dropping a 122-111 decision in Miami on Sunday as five-point underdogs on online gambling sites that marked their sixth SU and ATS loss in seven outings.

Defense has emerged as a concern for the Trail Blazers during their current slide. The team has given up more than 120 points in four of their past six games and an average of 117.9 points per game during their 1-6 SU run. The attack in Portland, however, showed signs of life during that play, with an average of 112.8 points per game over their past six, triggering a 4-2 run for the OVER in sports books.