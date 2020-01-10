Wounded Calgary Hitmen blueliner Egor Zamula to miss the rest of the season

Loading...

Calgary Hitmen defender Egor Zamula will undergo season-end back surgery, the club announced on Thursday.

The news follows a silver medal performance for the 19-year-old Russian defender at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

The injury is a result of a degenerative state that increased at the tournament, according to the Hitmen.

“Due to the expected recovery time of three to four months, we do not expect Egor to return this season,” said Hitmen General Manager Jeff Chynoweth. “Egor has been an excellent defender during his three seasons with our team and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

The prospect of Philadelphia Flyers this season was on average one point per game, with seven goals and 21 assists in 28 games.

Trade for power ahead

The Hitmen have taken forward Conrad Mitchell and a sixth-round pick in the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft for ahead Hunter Campbell.

“Conrad is a powerful player who has made great progress this season with Everett,” Chynoweth said in a press release Thursday on the eve of the WHL trading deadline. “He showed the ability to score in underage hockey and we believe that there is a lot of potential for him to continue to develop his game. We also want to thank Hunter for his time in Calgary and wish him all the best with the Silvertips. “

18-year-old Mitchell, who is in his second season in the WHL, scored four goals and one assist in 29 games with Everett this season. He also had five points (1g, 4a) in 43 games with the Silvertips in 2018-19.

Campbell, who is also 18, is in his third WHL season. He had 11 points (3g, 8a) this season in 31 games with Calgary. He has 35 points (10 g, 25a) in 136 career WHL matches.