Would you race for $ 30,000 to buy this Street-Able “1976” WCM Ultralite Racer?

Colin Chapman has made his cars famous by ‘adding lightness’. The current Nice Price or Crack Pipe ‘kind of’ Lotus Seven adds a hot Honda mill to that lightness. We will have to see if it is worth it to make your wallet a lot lighter to buy.

How cheap should a car be for you to “drive it until it breaks?” I think that depends on the car. If your six-digit E-type fell out due to a bad alternator or a blown hose, you would probably use the flat posthaste.

But what about something like the Isuzu Trooper SE from yesterday 1996? That old truck certainly seemed to have some life in it. It also seemed like a nice place to spend some time on the road. The thing is, at $ 2,400 there is a lot to consider if something like a head gasket goes, or maybe even when a new set of tires is on the tube.

Regardless of the chances of being abandoned by your heartless animals in the future, 83 percent of you thought it was worthy to be here and now on that modest demand and win the truck a hefty prize.

Hey, do you remember that Honda S2000 with the LS3 from last Friday? Did you wonder through that motorcycle-swapped sports car where his original motorcycle landed? Then take a look at this World Class Motorsports pocket rocket. It is apparently titled as a 1976 Lotus Super 7, and it has a 2-liter VTEC four clean from an S2000. Unfortunately it is a JDM mill and not the one who orphan comes out of Friday’s car. * sad trombone *

World Class Motorsports built the Ultralite as a tribute to the iconic Super 7 from Lotus, based on the 240 hp VTEC mill of the S2000. This nestles in a tubular frame with a square cross-section that is supported at both ends by an adjustable suspension. The Honda six-speed transmission sends the power back to a modified Subaru WRX limited-slip rear and the whole is packed in a lean fiberglass body. That runs from the front fenders and an asymmetrical roll bar at the top, making your passenger wonder who gives you more – yourself or them.

WCM built around 100 of these lightweight samples. This number is named 27. It is ideally a caterpillar car, as evidenced by the flesh that he carries on his beautiful alloy wheels. That said, the seller seems to have a road license – no less in California – and claims to be smog free.

I don’t know how it all works, but on the pictures I can say that this is a special event car, not something for commuting while chilling on NPR and drinking your double half-caf latte. First, it is incredibly small. The factory claimed an empty weight of 1,240 pounds for this, and if you’re good at math, you know that means a remarkable 5.1 pounds per pony with the VTEC engine. That is better than the last Dodge Viper SRT or outgoing Corvette Z06.

The next thing you might notice is that the car does not miss a full windscreen and associated wipers. No screen / no wipers – it is a great strategy to save weight. Instead of a window to view the fast approaching world, these cars use a few Brooklands screens. They look like they don’t do much more than your scalp, if you are so unhappy that you hit something while you forget to tie yourself up, but they still look cool.

The build looks exemplary. Just like the Maxton we were looking at earlier this week, these were not kits but component cars, built in the WCM store just to the point where it ended up in the powertrain. The company has done a good job and you will notice a good bit of design and engineering that was better than that of its Lotus role model. The Honda plant would be JDM and talk to an AEM sourcing ECU.

The seller describes the condition of the car as “flawless” and says it is a great grocery store, despite the huge lack of storage space in two-on-one shopping. Also somewhat surprising due to the obvious whackadoodle nature, there are only 450 miles below the tires.

The question is $ 30,000, which, when viewed only at its zero to sixty time of just over 3 seconds, seems like a bargain. Of course, we can’t all have expensive toys, so you know you have to vote if you think this ‘Lotus’ is worth the question. What do you think, would you pay $ 30K for this 7 homage? Or is that too green for a car that looks like it only eats red meat?

