Would you make the call on this 1966 Datsun 411 wagon at $ 4,500?

Nice Price Or Crack PipeIs this a good used car? You decide!

As the fad of the rat tail fades, well-stocked cars, the main color of which is patina, will always be attractive. Today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Datsun is such a car. Let’s see if the price makes it a clean business.

When I was a little kid, I had the strange idea that Royal Crown Cola was somehow related to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police – in the sense that they did it or that it was their official drink or something.

At some point I totally forgot about the imaginary connection. That was because my family bought shasta sodas because we were cheap … um, economical. However, I was reminded of this last Friday – the memory that the Vancouver-based 2008 Audi RS4 triggered that we saw at the end of the week.

Seeing Canadian cars for sale from the United States is always an interesting experience as they look overly expensive at first but actually arrive at a lower price than originally thought due to the exchange rate. On average, I don’t know whether this knowledge helps or not. In the case of the $ 29,000 Audi, this wasn’t the case as the car took home a close 56 percent loss at Crack Pipe, even considering the converted $ 22,000 to US dollars.

Speaking of America, is there anything more American than buying a Japanese car? There are? All right, let’s go ahead. Let’s take a look at this 1966 Datsun 411, one of the first Datsun / Nissan cars to hit the American market. Nissan introduced the Datsun brand in 1958. The first sales this year were limited to California. The brand expanded nationwide the following year, selling a somewhat run-down collection of Datsun cars and trucks, as well as Nissan SUVs.

The 410/411 was derived from the Japanese Bluebird market and was characterized by a neat Pininfarina design and compact dimensions. The car, which is available in both limousine and car body versions, also served as the basis for the 520 pickup.

This 1966 411 looks like it has driven around the block more than once. The body only suffers from a limited road rot, but has paint jobs that may make you think differently. In addition to the mottled sky blue topcoat, the car has some potentially imitated business signs on the doors. Despite all of this, the pretty Pininfarina styling underneath is undeniable, and it still works best in the Longroof edition.

The seller claims that the car runs and drives without major problems. To counteract this, the display notices a different wailing at the speed, the need to convert the master cylinder and some Alzheimer’s in the steering. There is also a bit of rust on the rear swingarm that should be fixed. However, all of this seems to be the extent of the problems.

Making up for it is a litany of new parts, including a new wiring harness throughout the building and a refreshed interior. The 1.3-liter OVH four was rated at 71 hp from the gate and looks to carry a revised carburetor and air filter. These motors are as simple as a pimple, and it has seen some new parts that will help it run for half a century or more.

The transmission tasks here are handled by a four-speed manual transmission – probably the same one that is present in my 240Z! This gets its instructions from a high gear lever that sits in the middle of a beautifully newly upholstered interior. The brown vinyl looks both neat and contemporary. The headlining with the Rising Sun flag may require some getting used to.

Outside there are a number of modern golden wheels that work well with the rest of the car. If you disagree, the original steel wheels and their center caps come along for the ride. The seller also notes a number of other parts. Then it should be fun to take the car home and sort it.

When you get home, you may want to remove the countersink blocks on the back. Yes, it’s a sick sight to drag your ass around like this, but it’s probably less practical, especially if you’re carrying some kind of load.

The car has a unique title, but on behalf of a previous owner and not the current seller. A purchase contract is issued by each party, so this should be only a minor complication for registration on your behalf. Of course, you can also just leave it on behalf of the previous owner and after a while increase the stack by selling it on a third purchase contract.

Regardless of how you go about registering, there will definitely be a money question that comes up every time you change ownership of the car. The current price is $ 4,500, and you need to consider whether this is a good deal.

What do you think, is this Datsun worth asking, a patinated presentation and everything? Or is $ 4,500 for a 411 just not the call you would make?

You decide!

Atlanta, GA Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H / T to Who is the leader for the connection!

