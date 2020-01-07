Would you like to know if spaghetti is al dente? Check how much it curls in the pot

Loading...

Enlarge / A new model predicts how a spaghetti rod turns from curly to straight when cooking.

Put a strand of spaghetti in a pot of boiling water and it will begin to sag as it softens before slowly sinking to the bottom of the pot, where it rolls back on itself and forms a U-shape. A brief explanation could be that the spaghetti softens when cooked, deforms more easily, and gravity lowers the slack strand. But what makes curling behavior so special? Physicists at the University of California at Berkeley provide a much more thorough explanation in a new article in Physical Review E.

There has been a surprisingly large number of scientific publications dealing with the different properties of spaghetti, both when cooking and when eating – for example, the mechanics of sipping or spitting out pasta (also known as “reverse spaghetti”). Problem”). ). The best known is the question of how to properly break dry spaghetti strands into two instead of three or more scattered pieces.

The late Richard Feynman was known to be confused by the dilemma and conducted informal experiments in his home kitchen. French physicists successfully explained the dynamics at work in 2006. They found that a dry strand of spaghetti produced a “kickback” wave when it broke. This wave temporarily increases curvature in other sections, resulting in much more breaks. Basile Audoly and Sébastien Neukirch received the Ig Nobel Prize 2006 for their findings.

In 2015, two MIT students went looking for a graduation project to find out if there was any way to control these natural forces to get a clean break. They found that twisting the spaghetti and bringing the ends together would cause the thread to break in half – but it required a fairly strong twisting motion.

Finally, in 2018, Ars reported on the work of two MIT mathematicians who found out the trick: rotate the spaghetti 270 degrees before slowly bringing the two ends together to tear the spaghetti in two. The rotation weakens the snap-back effect discovered in 2006. When the thread turns back and returns to its original straightness, it releases energy pent up in the thread, so that no additional interruptions occur.

After this riddle was solved, the Berkeley scientists turned their attention to another pressing pasta question: they developed an accurate model to predict how a single strand of spaghetti would form when cooked. Spaghetti, like most pasta, is made from semolina flour, which is mixed with water to form a paste and then extruded to a desired shape (in this case, a thin, straight stick). The commercial products are then dried – another active area of ​​research as the strands can easily tear during the process.

What happens to the dried spaghetti when immersed in boiling water? It only takes a few seconds for the strands to reach the same temperature as the water, but it takes a little longer for the water to move through the starch matrix of the pasta. The spaghetti swells and small amounts of a starch called amylose are leached into the water. Finally, starch is gelatinized, a chemical process that controls structural changes. The well-prepared spaghetti are al dente.

Enlarge / Three stages of the spaghetti cooking process: (a) sagging, (b) settling and (c) curling.

Berkeley physicists Nathanial Goldberg and Oliver O’Reilly focused on modeling the mechanical behavior of spaghetti during cooking, drawing on previous research into the mechanics of rod growth and Leonhard Euler’s theory of elastica. For the sake of simplicity, they made a few assumptions, especially that the skein would not stick to the pot and that the thickness of the spaghetti didn’t matter. The model takes into account changes in the length, diameter, density and modulus of elasticity of the spaghetti when they are hydrated during cooking.

Next, Goldberg and O’Reilly soaked spaghetti noodles – randomly selected from a pack of Trader Joe’s – in room temperature water to test their model. They took snapshots every 15 seconds and tracked the position of the right endpoint with software. The authors acknowledge that this way (hopefully) you would not cook spaghetti in your own kitchen. No gelatinization occurs at room temperature. The threads still absorb water, swell and soften, but the texture is noticeably different – “as the reader can experience when trying to enjoy a plate of spaghetti that has been soaked in room temperature water for several hours,” the authors wrote , Soaking at room temperature, however, made experiment setup much easier.

They found that the experimental results matched their model’s predictions of how the spaghetti strands would deform. As Katherine Wright at APS Physics wrote: “It is the change from rigid to viscoelastic behavior – and the resulting ability of the strand to develop curvatures and deform permanently without breaking – that drives the change in shape.”

Without a doubt, this work will trigger a bit of the common sniff of scientists working on trivial questions when more important issues need to be addressed. The paper should be a strong contender for the Ig Nobel Prize. But above all, the Ig Nobels honor research that makes you laugh and then make you think, and Goldberg and O’Reilly’s work is anything but trivial. For example, this may be of interest to the commercial food industry, as the model could allow the deformed shape to determine how well cooked pasta is.

DOI: Physical Review E, 2020. 10.1103 / PhysRevE.101.013001 (About DOIs).