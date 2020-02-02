Would you give up Amazon Prime Shipping to save the planet?

Graphics by: Chris DeGraw | Photo by: Riley Young / Digital Trends

Since starting 15 years ago, Prime Shipping has become a lifestyle for many people in the United States. On the anniversary of Amazon Prime, which falls on Sunday, a world without free two-day shipping is hard to imagine.

But it comes at a cost: Amazon emits 44.4 million tons of carbon each year, roughly as much as the nations of Norway or Hong Kong, according to the Global Carbon Atlas.

How exactly the company produces so much carbon remains opaque – Amazon only released these figures publicly last year, and the details were sparse. “We don’t know how much of it comes from data centers or from shipping,” said Elizabeth Jardim, senior corporate campaigner at Greenpeace.

Sky-high emissions

Amazon reportedly recorded 600 orders per second on Prime Day in 2016. All of these orders and their ultra-fast shipping methods generate carbon. Something that Amazon is now committed to being truly zero emissions would require a technological miracle.

“We need zero-emission flights, which will not happen in the short term,” said Jardim. “They would have to reorganize or change expectations about how Prime works, and consolidate shipping.”

Consolidated shipping is not Amazon’s strength. A Buzzfeed report showed that the massive use of Prime Shipping, especially on “holidays” like Prime Day, actually leads to less consolidation and more waste.

Amazon has announced that it will reduce its CO2 emissions in the air.

According to Greenpeace, Amazon’s growth has exceeded investments in renewable energy in certain sectors. And currently, according to Greenpeace, Amazon’s climate protection promise does not cover the logistics of the supply chain. A key factor here is the use of aircraft.

“Aircraft are one of the sources of pollution that we find difficult to control, and they are one of the most carbon-intensive methods of shipping products,” said Adrian Martinez, an attorney for the Earthjustice “Right to Zero” campaign. The group recently petitioned on behalf of a coalition of grassroots groups in Southern California to suspend the construction of a new freight terminal at San Bernardino Airport, which is said to be for Amazon.

“We hear that there is great interest in expanding air freight and using air freight to ship products across the country. This has a huge impact on greenhouse gases and local health,” Martinez told Digital Trends. “These planes and the equipment needed to operate an airport have tremendous local effects in the communities next to these airports and along the shipping corridors. Your use of shipping is deeply worrying. “

“Aircraft are a segment they increasingly rely on when it comes to one-day shipping,” said Rebecca Deutsch, a climate justice organizer at grassroots organization 350 in Seattle. “But they haven’t said anything about how much pollution it creates. It’s also the part of the transportation industry that is the most distant from being clean. Ideally, they would reduce the dependence on air travel, but they seem to be going in the opposite direction go. “

Amazon has stated that it is working to reduce its CO2 emissions in the air, although there are few details.

Slow shipping

To reduce Amazon’s environmental footprint, we would all have to get used to waiting for our packages a few days instead of hours. “Slowing it down is the way to go,” said Jardim. “Not everything could be fixed, but it would be helpful.”

Of course, the responsibility for major structural changes lies with Amazon and not with the individual customers, said Deutsch, especially since the one-day and prime delivery can be a great blessing for people with disabilities and chronic diseases. But making it the path of least resistance for everyone leads to a lot of unnecessary waste, for which Amazon is not responsible, she said.

“We would all have to get used to waiting a few days for our packages instead of just hours.”

“I warn that companies must take full responsibility and not transfer responsibility to customers,” she told Digital Trends. “We have to change the system. We cannot change cultural norms until we change the system. This may also include that Amazon doesn’t push people so much to take advantage of one-day shipping. “

Amazon could also make it better to alert its customers to their individual carbon footprints. “You could tell Prime customers that they could choose a slower delivery option and what the impact would be,” said Jardim.

Listing the CO2 emissions achieved with each delivery option on the Amazon checkout page is an easy way to do this. “I think if customers know that delivery speed is related to emissions, it has an impact,” she said.

A hollow promise

“I think there is capacity for an emission-free Amazon market, or that resources are there – it’s a question of whether this company is ready to do it,” said Mario Vasquez, communications coordinator for a local Teamsters union who has fought the United States expanding San Bernardino Airport. “This community is organized so that this company can dedicate its wealth to air purification.”

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, made a “climate change commitment” just one day before the planned strike in September 2019: 1,500 Amazon employees signed up to protest the retail giant’s sustainability record, and more than 8,700 Amazon employees also signed an open one Letter to Bezos asking for bigger goals. The company has since tried to take action against Amazon employees who spoke out against the media at all, which has led to a backlash.

Hundreds of us have decided to stand up to our employer Amazon. We are scared. However, we have decided that if we let a policy silence us on a problem of moral gravity like the climate crisis, we cannot live with ourselves. #AMZNSpeakOut pic.twitter.com/zWIKku4LF6

– Amazon Climate Justice Officer (@AMZNforClimate) January 27, 2020

At the time, Bezos promised that the company’s infrastructure would be 100% renewable by 2030 and zero in CO2 by 2040. Amazon has also ordered 100,000 “electric delivery vehicles” from automaker Rivian to be used from 2021. The fleet will help save 4 million tons of carbon a year. Only 40.4 million left.

But there are hardly any details here either. For one thing, it is unclear what percentage of Amazon’s delivery fleet will comprise these electric vehicles. There are also several other modes of transport for which Amazon has not made any changes. And the data is so far in the future that no real incremental milestones have been set, making it difficult to hold them accountable, said Deutsch. Your group, 350 Seattle, worked closely with Amazon employees who were pushing for these changes.

According to Amazon, a new fleet of electric vehicles will help save 4 million tons of carbon a year.

“Whether the company has it all depends on the employees,” she said. “We have seen no evidence that Jeff Bezos himself makes this a top priority. He didn’t do it himself. Employees have asked for it, and the economic system is not designed for companies to think about the full impact of their products and services. “

Jardim was not very impressed with these goals or the apparent lack of progress made by Amazon in achieving these goals. She referred to Google’s sustainability work and the recently published climate goals that Microsoft released for comparison: Microsoft promises to be CO2-negative by 2030, ten years earlier than Amazon.

“Now that I’ve seen Microsoft’s plan last week, I’m expecting more from Amazon,” she said. “Being a better climate actor is possible, but it would take a lot of work from Amazon.”

