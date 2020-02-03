Would you consider driving around your bonnet for $ 21,900 in this 1979 Dodge Li’l Red Express?

Nice price or crack pipe Is this used car a good deal? You decide!

The stacks on today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe D150 are functional and these are not even the most striking features of the Lil ’Red Express package. Let’s see if this restored pick-up has a price that makes it worth breaking out of piles of cash.

The original S-series from Honda, the 500/600/800 from the 60s, has never found its way to America. As the legend says, the company tested the car for American use in San Francisco and found it hampered by the demands of the city’s hilly streets. At that time they left the plans for an American edition.

That would not be a problem for the spiritual successor to the model, the S2000, who found his way to the state. Steep streets would be even less of a challenge with last Friday’s LS3-swapped 2003 S2000 as it reached a torque-to-pound ratio that would probably treat every sharp corner road as if it were the Bonneville Salt Flats.

The only major challenge the car faced was the $ 19,000 price tag. Fully 74 percent of you said no, no, thinning the car and are swapping with a non-transferable tear tube loss.

Can you imagine a world in which the fastest accelerating vehicle sold in the country is a pick-up? Now imagine that the pickup in question only had 225 hp. Yes, the automobile world of the 1970s was really a sad time.

It was Car and Driver who claimed that the special edition Dodge Li’l Red Express was the fastest accelerating vehicle they tested in 1978. It achieved that honor through a number of pretty inventive parts containers that gave its 360 V8 engine five ponies more than even the competing Corvette could collect.

The Li’l Red Express first joined Dodge’s line-up of ‘Adult Toys’ (yes, eww) in 1978. With performance at a low level in the automotive industry due to emissions and fuel-saving requirements, people decided to Mopar to play with what they had on hand and cashed in on the emerging truck scene. That would seep into Hollywood in the 1980 movie, Urban Cowboy.

Dodge provided the Li’l Red Express with a stepside bed, special paint and wood finish, and tasteless as a Western style on the doors and the tailgate. Functional outlet stacks that jump through the steps of the forward bed completed the visual signals from the model.

There was also a lot of attention for the show. As noted, the 360 ​​came under the hood on 225 horses. It made it with a number of ready-made parts, including an 850 CFM Carter 4BBL and a camshaft that was originally used in a 360 version from a decade earlier. E-58 police specification heads and performance dampers completed the package.

Because of a loophole in the federal emission laws, the trucks were able to drive without cats and therefore drink prohibited lead-containing fuel. A powerful 727 transmission was the only option behind the mill, and it only came in 2WD. A 3.55 / 1 limited-slip diff helped when things went smoothly.

The seller of this Li’l Red Express makes two claims. The first is that it has been restored, and that appears to have been validated by the photos. The truck appears to be in excellent condition and apart from some clumsy electrical wiring under the hood, it seems to be well sorted and done correctly. The air filter and the valve covers from Edelbrock are clear deviations from the stock, but seem solid choices.

The seller’s other claim is that this is a 1979 model that … well, seems false on the basis of the same series of photos in the ad. The Li’l Red Express was built for two model years, 1978 and ’79, and a number of important changes were made between the first and second year. The models from the 80s all had round 7-inch headlights and the remarkable lack of cats. The ’79 had stacked quadruple lamps and a few cats that needed unleaded for their food.

This looks like an ’78, because the advertisement notes that the nose of the first year was replaced by a previous owner. Whether the car will be delivered with the correct exhaust has not yet been explained. Another change between ’78 and ’79 was a switch to the 85 MPH speedo for which I had received a federal mandate, which I would argue because I would stare at the truck while driving.

Speaking of driving, this Li’l Red Express is claimed to be driving and driving like new. The title is clean and with only around 7,300 built, you don’t see yourself on every corner in this classic.

That said, this is a truck from a certain era, and it’s characteristic of that era in ways that few other vehicles can claim. With that in mind, it’s now time to weigh both the presentation and the asking price of $ 21,900.

What do you say, can this Li’l Red Express ask so many questions? Or is this an “adult toy” with which you would not play anywhere near that prize?

