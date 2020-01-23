Would the Coronavirus Quarantine from Wuhan even work?

The Chinese government announced Wednesday that it would quarantine the city of Wuhan, the center of an outbreak of a new viral disease that (officially) killed 17 people and infected more than 500 people. From Thursday morning at 10 a.m. in Wuhan – 9 p.m. EST – no flights left the airport. High-speed train does not leave for Shanghai, 500 miles to the east, or anywhere else. The bus terminals and roads are closed. Presumably nobody is in or out.

Just to be clear, that is crazy. Wuhan is a mega-city with a population of over 11 million people – more than Los Angeles County, the most populous urban conurbation in the US. It is a central transport hub fed by dozens of highways, an international airport and one of the largest rail transit systems on earth. The Yangtze and Han rivers also run through the city. Even a Google Map-level perspective shows a city that seems well investable. So disease control experts are having trouble finding out what the Chinese public health officials are planning to do here, how they will do it, or why. In an outbreak, by the time you try something as ambitious as placing a mega-city in quarantine, it is already too late to place the mega-city in quarantine.

As a tool for public health, quarantine has a deep history. For diseases against which you have no pharmaceutical defense – which was basically the case for most people in history – what else can you do? Large-scale pursued and followed every major epidemic from the 12th-century European plague to cholera to smallpox to the flu. But once people found out that pathogens such as bacteria and viruses cause disease, other interventions replaced quarantine, or what public health experts nowadays socially distance, replace, or even completely replace. “The problem with social distancing is that we have very little evidence that it works,” said Larry Gostin, a professor of global health law at Georgetown University. “At most it can delay an outbreak for a short time, but it is very unlikely that it will stop progressive spread.”

Part of the problem in Wuhan is that the global health community is still not entirely sure what the corona virus – 2019-nCoV, more formal – is or how it works. The best evidence so far is that the virus comes from bats and was first transferred from an animal to a human on a “wet market”, a place where live animals are sold for food. And the virus has been transferred from people in the market to other people … but perhaps not from those people to more people, and so on. If the virus is not transmitted properly from person to person, that is good news. If the virus does not survive for a long time outside of a person, or if a lot of virus is needed to infect someone, or if it meets some other characteristics of a truly pernicious epidemic – if this whole outbreak amounts to a point of transfer, that market in Wuhan, that is all a relief, and it means that a quarantine is too big a hammer. And an unpopular one: the conclusion comes during New Year celebrations, when almost everyone wants to travel to be with family.

However, the police have already started barricading roads. The siege, against all odds and logistics, is ongoing. “It would be almost impossible to be effective even if you throw the entire Chinese army on it,” says John Spencer, president of Urban Warfare Studies at the US Military Academy Modern War Institute. “You should have a coast guard, a soldier. It is simply not feasible to seal in a modern city. It was not even feasible.” Requirements must come in, containers must come out. People who have been denied food and water , people are looking for those resources, and although concrete barricades, cleverly used garbage trucks and guard houses are able to regulate incoming and outgoing car and truck traffic, they are not very good against people on foot. has already spread internationally.

