Would Greta Gerwig have been nominated for Best Director Golden Globe if she were a man?

“Designate more women!”

Greta Gerwig is undeniably a genius, the filmmaker being the woman behind Lady Bird, Frances Ha and, more recently, Little Women.

The 2019 adaptation of the classics of Louisa May Alcott of the 19th century, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Laura Dern and Timothée Chalamet to name a few and received a unanimous boost. In fact, critics have found it almost impossible to find a flaw in the project.

It therefore seemed inevitable that Gerwig would be one of the directors and screenwriters to receive a nod to the Golden Globe.

Surprisingly however, the 36-year-old was snubbed.

Little Women was nominated for two Golden Globes – a better actress sign for Saoirse Ronan and a better nomination for Alexandre Desplat.

Greta was one of the first to celebrate these nods, telling Yahoo Entertainment: “I am delighted that Saoirse and Alexandre have been nominated because they are so amazing and don’t deserve better.”

The excitement, however, did not go beyond disappointment, with Greta’s snub being her second, also missing a Golden Globe nomination for her acclaimed breakthrough film, Lady Bird, in 2017. In fact, the camouflage of Lady Bird of Greta is what prompted Natalie Portman to make a political statement while presenting “all male candidates”.

On closer inspection, a filmmaker has not been nominated for a Golden Globe since 2014, Ava DuVernay being the last to receive the nod for Selma.

People are now wondering if Greta Gerwig’s gender prevents her from getting a Golden Globe nomination.

When asked about the snub, Greta said, “It’s always a disappointment, because of course it’s nice to be recognized. But there have been so many beautiful works done this year by women filmmakers – truly extraordinary and revolutionary work, and I would like to see that recognized. It deserves to be placed next to all other work. “

And she’s not the only one talking about it. “Little Women is a beautiful film – I can’t believe Greta Gerwig was not nominated for best director or best screenplay,” tweeted Barbra Streisand before the awards. While fellow director Lulu Wang, the woman behind The Farewell, made a very clear message on the red carpet – “nominate more women”.

The Oscar, SAG and BAFTA nominees have yet to be announced, but the fact that the Golden Globes started with a category of best female director was not an inspiring start.

We hope that the other award ceremonies will not follow.