Worse than SARS: The official number of coronavirus deaths rises to 811

The number of fatalities in mainland China as a result of the new virus outbreak has risen to 811 and has exceeded the death toll in the 2002-2003 SARS pandemic.

However, the number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours on Sunday has decreased considerably compared to the previous period. Experts see this as a sign that the virus may spread more slowly.

A further 89 deaths were reported, while 2,656 new cases were added for a total of 37,198. 3,399 cases were reported in the last 24 hours on Saturday.

It is generally believed that SARS killed 774 people and made 8,098 sick, mainly in mainland China and Hong Kong. The response was much faster this time, and countries around the world are enforcing stricter measures to curb the spread.

A 60-year-old American was among the new victims in Wuhan, the most severely affected central Chinese city, where the virus was first discovered in December in people who visited a food market that sold live wild animals.

He is apparently the first American death in the outbreak, while a Japanese citizen suspected of being treated in Wuhan also died.

China’s ruling Communist Party remains upset about the death of a Wuhan doctor who was threatened by the police over a month ago after trying to raise the alarm about the disease.

On Saturday, Japan reported three more cases aboard a quarantined cruise ship for a total of 64 cases. The Diamond Princess has 3,700 passengers and crew who must stay on board for 14 days.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said foreign passengers on another ship, Holland America Westerdam, are not allowed to enter Japan on suspected viral patients on board. The ship with more than 2,000 people was near Okinawa and was looking for another port.

The cruise ship Westerdam was refused entry into Japanese waters. Photo: CruiseCritic

Hong Kong began enforcing a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from mainland China on Saturday. The area has refused to completely seal its border, but hopes the quarantine will keep travelers from the mainland.

Chinese leaders are trying to maintain food flow in crowded cities despite the fight against disease and to alleviate fears of possible bottlenecks and price peaks due to panic buying after most of the access to Wuhan and nearby cities has been cut off.

Public anger over the treatment by the authorities of a young doctor who the police had alleged had issued a warning about the virus before he became infected and died this week.

In death, 34-year-old Li Wenliang became the face of anger over the Communist Party’s control over information and complaints that officials lie or hide disease outbreaks, chemical spills, dangerous consumer goods, or financial fraud.

The 34-year-old ophthalmologist died overnight at Wuhan Central Hospital, where he worked treating patients in the early days of the outbreak and was probably infected with the virus.

The police reprimanded eight doctors, including Li, in December for warning friends on social media about the emerging threat. China’s Supreme Court later criticized the police, but the ruling Communist Party tightened its control over information about the outbreak.

Chinese Weibo microblogging service users have left hundreds of thousands of messages mourning the death of Li and criticizing the authorities for treating him and other whistleblowers.

After the criticism, the government announced that a team from Beijing would be sent to Wuhan to “investigate issues reported by the masses with the participation of Dr. Li Wenliang.”

