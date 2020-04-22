Worrying facts about Spanish flu (we can’t get over it)

Throughout history, humanity has been hit by many deadly pandemics that have led to eternal change in the world. In 1918, what is considered the deadliest pandemic in modern history hit the world, leaving millions of victims awake. Read below to learn many disturbing facts about Spanish flu.

500 million people became infected in two years

The 1918 flu pandemic, also known as the Spanish flu, was one of the deadliest infections in the world. Historians estimate that in the two years that the pandemic lasted, it killed up to 50 million people. Some sources claim that up to 100 million people lost their lives during the crisis.

It took HIV / AID 24 years to kill as many people as possible, as the Spanish flu killed in 24 weeks. About a quarter of the world’s population has been killed by the flu. It is currently considered the worst pandemic in the world in modern history.

The disease mainly killed young adults

With many pandemics, those with a weaker immune system are usually the most vulnerable. During the current Covid-19 crisis, for example, the elderly or those with pre-existing health problems are at greatest risk of dying from the disease. But the Spanish flu was unusual, as it killed mostly young adults. Between 1918 and 1918, 99% of those who died from the flu were under the age of 65. Almost half of those who died were between 20 and 40 years old.

One theory that explains the unusual phenomenon is that those who were elderly at the time may have had partial immunity, having been exposed to the Russian flu pandemic that took place in 1889. Some scientists believe the virus causes a stronger cytokine storm. immune systems found in young adults.

Of all the possible victims of the pandemic, those most likely to die were pregnant women. Up to 71% of hospitalized pregnant women died during the outbreak and more than a quarter of those who survived ended up losing their children.

The effects of the disease have been reported in many countries

The 1918 flu pandemic hit much of the world, affecting many more countries than Spain. But the term Spanish flu came about because officials decided to censor reports of the disease in countries that participated in World War I, such as the United States, France, Great Britain and Germany. Meanwhile, events in neutral Spain have been fully covered, leading many to take the impression that Spain was the focus of the epidemic.

Some medical journals recovered from the period suggest that the disease was not actually significantly worse than other influenza strains. On the contrary, the cause of such a high death rate was the fact that many victims were malnourished and did not have access to proper hygiene due to the First World War.

The second wave was fatal from the first

Cases of Spanish flu were first detected in the United States in March 1918. In the following weeks, the cases increased fivefold and spread throughout the country and elsewhere in the world. The disease traveled with soldiers deployed in Europe in May. The second wave of the pandemic hit the United States in September and was far more deadly than the initial eruption.

In September 1918, anyone diagnosed with the flu was required to be isolated at home or in the hospital. In October alone, 195,000 Americans died of the flu. This was followed by a shortage of nurses, in part due to nurses sent to help Europe’s front lines and the government’s refusal to hire trained African-American nurses. During this period, so many people died so quickly that cold storage plants had to endure it for temporary morgues and packing boxes had to be used for coffins.

In January 1919, a third wave struck, although it proved less deadly than the second wave. By February 1919, the flu had almost disappeared in New Orleans. The pandemic was officially recorded by the end of December 1920.

